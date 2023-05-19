Lontalius release music video for ‘Life On The Edge Of You’

New Zealand/Wellington-born alternative pop artist Lontalius has released the music video for the title track from his new album “Life On The Edge Of You”, which will be released on June 9th from Kartel Music Group!

Lontalius is a solo project by singer-songwriter Eddie Johnston.

In 2016, when he was 18 years old, he released his debut album “I’ll Forget 17”. ), co-produced with Jim Fairchild (Modest Mouse, Grandaddy), and developed unique pop music.

The album was produced by Jeff Kleinman (Beyoncé, Frank Ocean, FKA Twigs).

Even if the retro and nostalgic melody has a lo-fi twisted sound, it’s too interesting that the overall sound is modern. There is no law at all.

“‘Life on the edge of you’ is so melodramatic to me, as a phrase. It never worked in an earnest, acoustic type of song. When me and Jeff were working together in LA, he had started making this 60s, almost Motown sounding instrumental. It’s not something I would describe as typical Lontalius, but there was something about its melodrama and yearning quality that I loved. This song to me is full melodrama, leaning into its silliness. It’s pleading to someone to treat them how you deserve, to be let into their heart and be loved” – Eddie Johnston

