Hey, guys! Let’s talk about a national passion here in Brazil: our daily fluffy rice! That’s right, we can’t seem to live without it. Whether for lunch, dinner, barbecue or even breakfast, rice is always present on the Brazilian table.

But what is the story behind this rice obsession? Well, the truth is that rice is a versatile and inexpensive food that can be paired with just about anything. It is the basis for several Brazilian dishes, such as the famous rice and beans, carreteiro rice, duck rice and many others.

In addition, rice is a food that has been with us since childhood, after all, who never ate a rice cake when they were a child, right? Or a rice pudding at São João? And for the adults, a sushi or a carter, after all, it’s true that we all love rice.

But that’s not all, rice is also a nutritious and healthy food. It is rich in carbohydrates, which give us energy for the day to day, and in fibers, which help regulate the intestine, in addition to rice being a great source of vitamins and minerals, such as vitamin B1 and iron.

Making rice is a simple task, but it requires some care so that the result is perfect. Here is a basic recipe for making fluffy white rice:

Let’s learn how to make a fluffy rice?

Ingredients:

1 cup rice (tea)

2 cups of water (tea)

1 tablespoon oil

salt to taste

Preparation mode:

Wash the rice under running water until the water runs clear. This helps remove excess starch and prevents the rice from becoming soggy. There are people who think this step is important, there are people who don’t, I think that the washing process helps to eliminate possible impurities that may be present in the rice, such as dust or insects, but I confess that I never wash it. In a pan, heat the oil over medium heat and add the rice. Then sauté for a few minutes until the rice starts to brown. Add hot water and salt. Mix well and let the water boil. Lower the heat and cover the pan. Let it cook for about 18 to 20 minutes, or until the water has dried completely. Turn off the heat and let the rice rest for another 5 minutes with the pan covered. Open the pan and fluff the rice with a fork. Is ready!

Tip: if you want a tastier rice, you can add seasonings like onions, garlic, tomatoes or peppers when sautéing, but if you prefer a fluffier rice, add a little more water and reduce the cooking time.

But at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter if you’re from the South, North, Northeast or Midwest, rice is a national passion that unites all Brazilians. So, if you still haven’t tried a good rice with beans or carreteiro rice, it’s time to surrender to this delight and understand why rice is one of the most loved foods in Brazil.

If you liked this post, leave your comment telling how you make it and which recipes your family likes the most, if you make it and post it on social media, be sure to tag me and come back whenever the news is daily around here, but it's to come back huh ? kisses