Lorenz Ambeek – „Look at Me Now“ – mica

LORENZ AMBEEK may not be well known to some at the moment, but that will definitely change in the near future. His debut album “Look at Me Now” (Cf. 23.6.) indicates strongly that the songwriter and musician from Salzburg will no longer be just an insider tip.

Fortunately, they still exist, the small fine musical surprises that hit you unexpectedly and leave you in a euphoric state. This is exactly what the musician from Salzburg takes care of Lorenz Ambeek with his debut work „Look at Me Now“. Various singles that have been released in the last few months have already indicated that this is someone who is able to write really good songs. It might have been hoped that he would be able to maintain this quality over an entire album, but it was definitely not certain. But if you listen to the young musician’s album, it quickly becomes clear that Lorenz Ambeek which has been achieved in an impressive manner.

“Look at Me Now” reveals itself as a collection of songs that really comes up with strong songs across the board, all of which tell their own stories and always know how to set different accents. What unites them is this calm way with which Lorenz Ambeek filled them with life. The tone he strikes in his songs, which are somewhere between indie pop, Americana and folky interjections, is authentic, one that also allows for edges and does without any unnecessary embellishment. His captivating way of singing, his imaginative songwriting, his somewhat more demanding arrangements and his distinctive feeling for strong melodies are translated into songs that convey lightness as well as depth, that sound like a new beginning, but also carry tender melancholy and thoughtfulness.

Lorenz Ambeek Definitely delivers a more than successful debut with his debut album. His songs leave a lasting impression, they create emotions and unfold an incredible atmosphere. Anyone who appreciates sophisticated indie pop with a really unique touch should definitely try “Look at Me Now”.

Michael Ternai

++++

