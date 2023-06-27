Home » El Salvador obtains second medal in the Central American and Caribbean Games
El Salvador obtains second medal in the Central American and Caribbean Games

Jun 26, 2023, 19:07 pm

Salvadoran Juan Diego Turcios obtained the second medal for El Salvador at the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games San Salvador 2023, after winning bronze in the -100KG judo category.

Turcios obtained the bronze after facing the judoteka from the Dominican Republic, Lorenzo Ariel. The Salvadoran judoka received the medal from the president of the Organizing Committee of the Central American and Caribbean Games San Salvador 2023 (COSSAN), Yamil Bukele.

This is the second recognition that the country obtains in this event, after the athlete Adriana Escobar won the first bronze medal for the rowing sport, light single category.

