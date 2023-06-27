Cool gadgets for hot days: ice cube maker, ice machine, slush maker & Co.

With summer temperatures and the best sunshine, cold desserts and drinks are a must. The range of practical kitchen gadgets is huge and the price differences between the devices are enormous. But what are the differences and what should you consider before buying an ice cube maker and ice machine? TechStage has gotten an overview and shows what you should look out for with the various devices.

For them & Sorbet



The classic kitchen gadget for the summer is of course the ice cream maker. Here you can implement your own recipes and afterwards you also know what’s actually in them. But what are the differences between ice cream machines and is it even worth the effort?

The easiest way to prepare ice cream yourself are simple plastic or silicone molds. The ice cream molds for 10 to 30 euros are filled with juice or yoghurt and then put in the freezer. Whether the variants with a wooden handle, plastic handle or for pushing out are better is ultimately a matter of taste. From our point of view, a worthwhile and inexpensive classic, with which individual combinations such as banana-cherry can also be implemented.

There are two categories of ice cream machines. The simple ice cream machines without their own cooling, such as the Clatronic ICM3764 variant for 27 euros and the high-quality ice cream machines with compressor and LCD display, such as the Klarstein Vanilla Sky model for around 280 euros. In both variants, the ingredients are added and then mixed in the ice-cold bowl by an electric mixer until the desired consistency is achieved. Usually, however, it has to be eaten promptly and completely, since the homemade ice cream freezes when stored in the freezer and thus loses its consistency and creaminess. Even slow thawing rarely brings a pleasant consistency again. The homemade ice cream should therefore always be freshly prepared.

Main difference between cheap and expensive: With machines without a compressor, the mixing bowl or the heat sink underneath has to be put in the freezer for 8 to 14 hours in advance and experience has shown that the cooling is usually only sufficient for a sorbet-like consistency. If this is desired, the solution is cheap and well suited. Such simple ice cream machines are available from under 20 euros to over 50 euros. Disadvantages are the size of the devices and thus the enormous space requirement in the freezer, as well as the fact that you cannot get started spontaneously.

Compressor ice machines are available from less than 150 euros – the Medion and Unold models are some of the cheapest machines in the price comparison at prices of 150 to 170 euros. These devices, which are already much bulkier, take up a lot of space in the kitchen cupboard or cellar, but they also work spontaneously without preparation and enable great ice cream creations. Since a compressor provides active cooling here, the cooling effect is possible over longer periods of time and is also more even and stronger than with the cheaper solution. As a result, everything is possible here, from sorbet to evenly frozen ice cream.

Basically, we have good experiences with homemade ice cream – but you should be aware of a few things. So it’s not that easy to get the desired consistency and the desired taste in the cup. If you expect perfect results without practice, you will be disappointed. Here you have to have fun and be able to live with setbacks. You should also plan enough space for the devices.

Ice cream rolls



A special form of cool desserts that has become increasingly popular in recent years is what is known as rolled ice. Ultimately, the way it works is comparable to classic ice cream machines, but here the treat is not made in large quantities, but in portions. Instead of an agitator, a spatula and muscle power are used here, with which the ingredients such as fresh fruit, juices, yoghurt or similar are mixed, chopped up and then repeatedly distributed on the ice-cold stainless steel surface. Since only a thin layer needs to be cooled here, it quickly freezes to the surface. When you remove it with the scraper, the chilled ice cream rolls up – which is where the name of this specialty comes from.

Again, there is a cheap and an expensive solution. In the simple variant, the ice plate is used as a heat sink. Before use, it has to be in the freezer for several hours. The method works, but you have to be quick because the cooling neither lasts long nor is particularly strong. Simple variants with a plate-sized heat sink and plastic spatula are available between 25 and 40 euros. Larger versions of Fikujap, for example, cost around 40 to 60 euros. This inexpensive solution is ideal for trying out (with the kids); the space requirement is also manageable. But don’t expect large quantities here. If in doubt, buying a set with two heat sinks for 30 euros will help.

If the ice rolls should be enough for the whole family or for friends and acquaintances, a machine with strong, active cooling is much better suited. Similar to the normal ice cream machines, this drives up the price significantly. The cheapest models from Ultratec, for example, are available from around 200 euros. Our assessment: a great gadget with a lot of potential. However, you should also plan time for practice here and actually use the device regularly so that the investment is worthwhile. For twice a year, the purchase would be too expensive for us and the space requirement too high.

ice cubes



Sure, ice cubes are part of summer. Whether in a soft drink, cocktail or as an addition to iced coffee – ultimately you can’t have enough of it in stock on a hot day. The ready-made ice cubes in kilo sacks from the gas station or supermarket are ideal for parties here – however, they are expensive in the medium term and require a lot of space in the freezer for storage. Thanks to the cheap ice cube molds, making it yourself is the cheapest solution – even if you have to plan some time for the preparation of larger quantities.

However, this solution is unsuitable if there is limited space in the freezer and a high throughput of ice cubes. Our favorite gadget for the hot months is therefore the ice cube maker or the ice cube machine. If you don’t have the pleasure of owning a modern XL refrigerator with an integrated ice cube dispenser, you can get a cheap and effective solution here that is easy to use from around 120 euros.

Although some of the advertising promises “ice cubes in less than 10 minutes” sound too good to be true – this statement is true when preparing small ice cubes, as our ice cube machine test shows. Larger cubes take about ten to thirteen minutes. The specified production quantities of twelve to fifteen kilograms of ice cubes in 24 hours are therefore quite realistic. At least if the ice cube tray is emptied regularly and the water tank is filled. Larger systems therefore have a water connection. In practice, this usually ensures that there is always sufficient replenishment. If you are planning a garden party, you can produce large quantities for stock within a very short time. If you need it spontaneously, enough ice cubes for the first round of drinks will be ready after about 30 minutes. Why only after half an hour when it should take less than 10 minutes? The first cubes after switching on are still very small, and the cubes also melt quickly in the machine at the beginning, so that it takes about three to four passes until the quantity is sufficient. As soon as there are a few ice cubes in the collection container, the temperature in the machine drops and the ice cubes keep their shape for hours. If the ice cube compartment is full or the water tank is empty, the machines signal this via a built-in LCD or LED display. The machine has been running regularly for us for weeks and even provided us with fresh ice cubes directly at the quarry pond – the almost 140 watt consumption was not a problem for the tested solar generator.

But there are a few things to keep in mind here, too. The ice cube makers (again) need a lot of space in the cupboard or shelf. On the other hand, the noise level of inexpensive devices should not be underestimated. The constant fan noise can get annoying in the long run, which is why you should think about a good installation location. In addition, we recommend switching to mineral water if the tap water is very calcareous, as cleaning is otherwise very time-consuming and the service life of the machines is shorter in case of doubt. If in doubt, a look at the Amazon ratings will help you make your choice. You should also consider whether a water tank of one or two liters is required.

Special crushed ice makers or ice crushers from around 20 euros then transform the cube ice into coarse snow or crushed ice – perfect for the next Bombay, Caipirinha or Smoothie On-The-Rocks.

If you don’t feel like watering down your precious drink with ice cubes, you don’t have to do without cooling down. So-called whiskey stones or frozen stones emit cold, but do not dissolve and do not change the taste. These reusable cooling stones are made of basalt, soapstone, granite or stainless steel for around eight to 20 euros. Noble sets with a chic wooden box can sometimes cost 50 euros and more. Water-filled plastic ice cubes are also suitable for children’s hands and sensitive glasses. They are available from about 12 euros for 60 pieces.

Slushy & Slush Maker



If you have children, you can’t avoid slushed ice (so-called slushies). The brightly colored and very sweet drinks are ultimately semi-frozen water with sweeteners. They usually consist of crushed ice cubes (crushed ice) and syrup. The preparation works either with the help of special slush cups (Slushy Maker Cup) from 15 euros or in special slush machines/slushy makers from around 60 to 100 euros. Ultimately, both variants have to be cooled in advance. These machines only stir. Professional machines with their own cooling quickly cost over 1000 euros. The cheap version works, but only for one drink each. Multiple portions and regular enjoyment are only possible with the large machines.

A tip: It is much more space-saving and cheaper to make your own slushie with the simplest of means. Simply mix water with syrup and pour it into the ice cube mold. After a night in the refrigerator, the cubes are then crushed and filled into a glass. Complete. Crushing works with a kitchen towel and a hammer or an ice cube crusher from around 15 euros.

Conclusion



You don’t have to spend a lot of money to cool down with cold drinks or sweets in the summer. Ultimately, however, it is always a question of how much effort you want to put into it. The more convenient it should be, the more expensive the required gadgets usually are.

Ice cream machines are great, but from our point of view they are only worthwhile if you use them regularly and enjoy being creative. If it’s just a matter of getting ice cream quickly and cheaply, you’re better off with the offer from the discounter. The situation is similar with ice cubes. If these are only needed for a party, it is better to use simple ice cube molds or ready-made ice cubes from the supermarket. If you want to keep your drinks cool on a regular basis, it’s worth buying. Our ice cube maker is running daily at the moment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

