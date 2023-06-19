Magmove CEH55M in the test: Really good city e-bike with a central motor for 1300 euros

An e-bike is a tried and tested means of getting around the city. Regardless of whether you want to get more exercise after work in the office or save yourself from overcrowded public transport or standing in traffic jams, there are good reasons to switch to a pedelec. Thanks to electrical support, the ride is not quite as strenuous as with a conventional bike. E-scooters (list of the best) can be overtaken with little effort.

The Magmove CEH55M is a real bargain among mid-motor e-bikes. Currently it costs with the coupon code P6IATL46 at Geekmaxi currently only 1292 Euro instead of the regular 1500 euros. We tested the e-bike and show whether you should hit it.

construction & processing



As we are used to from Chinese suppliers, the e-bike arrives at the editorial office partially assembled and packed in a box. The necessary tools and detailed instructions in German are included. You can set it up yourself in 45 minutes. We strongly recommend tightening all the screws – and supplying the tires with sufficient air pressure (3 to 4.5 bar). We show the right equipment for this in the top 5: The best electric air pumps with batteries for bicycles and cars.

The Magmove CEH55M looks really chic and has a high-quality finish. The matt black finish gives the two-wheeler a cool and serious look. The only fly in the ointment is the battery, which doesn’t quite sit flush with the frame and has unusually large gaps. In addition, the whole thing rattles a little when driving. But the rest looks perfect. The wiring from the front light and display runs through the main frame and is not in the way. Only for the front light did we have to reconnect the plugs properly so that they came on.

The frame is trapezoidal. The thick main bar below is reinforced by a thinner bar. So it is not a step-through. The steering wheel is slightly curved at the side, a typical shape for city bikes. The luggage rack with its wooden board looks very chic. Unfortunately, a clamp is missing there, so you have to get a lashing strap to attach luggage. The permissible total weight is 150 kilograms. The bike itself weighs around 27 kilograms with the battery, so it is approved for people up to around 123 kilograms.

handlebar & light



The curved handlebar sits close to the rider and feels good in the hands with a slack steering head angle. It ensures a stable directional stability and does not wobble. The handles nestle comfortably against the palms of the hands, which ensures a high level of driving comfort. The LC display is on the left of the handlebars, the bell and shift lever are on the right and are always easy to reach. The display is easy to read even in sunshine. In addition to the current speed and the distance covered, the display also provides information on the maximum and average speed.

To activate the e-bike, press the middle switch a little longer. Use the plus and minus buttons to select one of five available support levels. The front light is switched on by holding down the plus button for several seconds – this is not obvious at first glance due to the lack of an icon. The front light shines sufficiently brightly. The rear light comes on automatically as soon as the wheel rolls.

Ergonomics



Because of the upper tube, the entry for small people is less comfortable than with a step-through. The manufacturer states that the bike is suitable for people up to 195 centimeters. We tried it out when we were 185 centimeters tall and got along well with the e-bike. The seat post is adjustable with a quick release. The tilt angle of the handlebar cannot be adjusted. All in all, even a tall person sits well on the Magmove CEH55M.

driving behavior



Right away you get to know the advantages of a mid-engine. The electric support kicks in immediately after you start pedaling, helping you get off the ground quickly. This is a very welcome help, especially on slight inclines. The support starts from a rotation of 90 degrees. You only notice a slight stuttering when you stop pedaling too soon after you start pedaling for the first time, when the mid-engine no longer pushes you.

Magmove CEH55M – photo gallery

Magmove Ceh55m – photo gallery

The driving behavior of the Magmove CEH55M with 28-inch wheels is first-class, you glide along as if on rails, the electric motor always pushes quickly and directly. This makes cycling really great fun. This definitely makes it one of the bikes with the best handling that we have tested. The disc brakes grip well and bring the bike to a standstill early.

Motor & Battery



The central motor comes from Bafang, delivers the legally permissible 250 watts and pushes powerfully with up to 65 Newton meters. The gearbox controls an 8-speed gear shift from Shimano. This doesn’t seem to have been set quite ideally, so that the easiest gear doesn’t always go in right away. In addition, the sprocket in the middle causes an audible creaking. If in doubt, you should visit a bicycle workshop for fine tuning.

The electrical support can be selected in five stages. At level one, the engine uses around 25 percent of the power, at level five it is 100 percent until a speed of 25 kilometers per hour is reached. We chose only the highest support.

The battery offers a generous 450 watt hours. The manufacturer is very optimistic about a range of 60 to 100 kilometers. How long the battery lasts depends on many factors, such as incline, weather or the weight of the rider. For a person weighing 85 kilograms, we think about 50 kilometers in the city is realistic.

Preis



Normally, the Magmove CEH55M costs about 1500 euros. TechStage readers get the e-bike with the coupon code P6IATL46 at Geekmaxi currently for only 1292 Euro. This is a real bargain. This offer is valid while stocks last.

Conclusion



The Magmove CEH55M is an excellent city e-bike that we have no hesitation in recommending. The central motor ensures immediate and powerful pushing. The driving comfort is high, it is almost like driving on rails. Also, the price is really good right now. Only the gaps between the frame and the battery and the not quite optimally adjusted gears mar the otherwise great driving experience.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

