The Football pools National, currently called Ciudad, y Province if they win this one mars 14 of March of 2023 in its Previous, First, Evening, Morning and Night edition.

He primer draw of the day is the Previa which takes place from Monday to Saturday between 10 y 10:30 hours.

Know the winning numbers and which ones came out on top in Córdoba, Between rivers y Santa Fe.

The numbers of the Quiniela and their meaning, which one to play today?

What is the Quiniela?

The football pools It is the most popular game of chance in Argentina organized and controlled by the lotteries of each province.

It’s a banked gamethat is, it does not have a prize pool, but these are determined based on the correct answers of the bettors.

Results of the National Lottery of March 14, 2023

National Preview Lottery today March 14

It will be raffled between 10:15 and 10:30 a.m.

First National Lottery today March 14

It will be raffled at 12 noon.

National Morning Lottery today March 14

It will be raffled at 3:00 p.m.

National Evening Lottery today March 14

It will be raffled at 6:00 p.m.

Results of the Province Quiniela of March 14, 2023

Quiniela Previous Province of today March 14

It will be raffled between 10:15 and 10:30 a.m.

Quiniela First Province of today March 14

It will be raffled at 12 noon.

Quiniela Matutina Province of today March 14

It will be raffled at 3:00 p.m.

Lottery Evening Province of today March 14

It will be raffled at 6:00 p.m.

Results of the Quiniela of March 14 by province

Quiniela Córdoba: the numbers at the head of March 14

Previous Cordoba : It will be raffled between 10:15 and 10:30 a.m.

: It will be raffled between 10:15 and 10:30 a.m. First Cordoba : will be raffled at 12 noon

: will be raffled at 12 noon morning Córdoba: will be raffled at 3:00 p.m.

will be raffled at 3:00 p.m. Evening Cordoba: will be raffled at 6:00 p.m.

Quiniela Entre Ríos: the numbers at the head of March 14

Previous Entre Rios : It will be raffled between 10:15 and 10:30 a.m.

: It will be raffled between 10:15 and 10:30 a.m. First between rivers : will be raffled at 12 noon

: will be raffled at 12 noon Morning Entre Ríos :will be raffled at 3:00 p.m.

:will be raffled at 3:00 p.m. Evening Entre Ríos: will be raffled at 6:00 p.m.

Quiniela Santa Fe: the numbers at the head of March 14

Previous Santa Fe : It will be raffled between 10:15 and 10:30 a.m.

: It will be raffled between 10:15 and 10:30 a.m. First Santa Fe : will be raffled at 12 noon

: will be raffled at 12 noon Santa Fe Morning : will be raffled at 3:00 p.m.

: will be raffled at 3:00 p.m. Santa Fe Evening: will be raffled at 6:00 p.m.

The raffled numbers of the Quiniela of yesterday March 13

Ayer, monday march 13 of 2023 came out on top in the five rounds the following numbers:

National Lottery: the numbers at the head of March 13

0332 – National Preview

– National Preview 3679 – First National

– First National 3104 – National Morning

– National Morning – National Evening

– National Evening – National Night

Quiniela Province: the numbers at the head of March 13

4224 – Previous Province

– Previous Province 2865 – First Province

– First Province 6034 – Morning Province

– Morning Province – Evening Province

Evening Province – Nocturnal Province

How to play the Quiniela?

He game of the Quiniela consists of betting a certain amount of money on numbers of one, two, three or even four digits (from 0000 to 9999) and you can choose between different times to play: Preliminary, First, Morning, Evening and Night. Currently, the minimum bet is $ 4.

Unlike other games, it does not have a jackpot. The prize that is won is directly related to the amount and position of numbers bet. If a number of:

four figures : 3500 times the amount bet is won.

: 3500 times the amount bet is won. three figures : 600 times the amount bet is won.

: 600 times the amount bet is won. two figures : you win 70 times the amount bet.

: you win 70 times the amount bet. a number: you win 7 times the amount bet.

How is the draw of the City and Province Quiniela?

The drawing of the numbers is carried out in the halls of the Lottery of the City of Buenos Aires and in the Lottery Halls of the Buenos Aires province .

and in the Lottery Halls of the . Are used four bolilleros that will make up the different numbers: the first corresponds to the thousand, the second to the hundred, the third to the ten and the fourth to the unit.

that will make up the different numbers: the first corresponds to the thousand, the second to the hundred, the third to the ten and the fourth to the unit. Each of those bolilleros have 10 balls that have numbers from 0 to 9 and a fifth bolillero that will make up the different locations on the board. This has twenty balls ranging from 1 to 20, which correspond to the positions on the board.

What are the draws of the Quiniela

Los sweepstakes There are five and they take place from Monday to Saturday.

The different batches are:

The Previa : is drawn between 10.15 and 10.30 hours.

: is drawn between 10.15 and 10.30 hours. The First : raffled at 12 noon.

: raffled at 12 noon. The morning : is raffled at 3:00 p.m.

: is raffled at 3:00 p.m. The Evening : is raffled at 18 hours.

: is raffled at 18 hours. The nocturnal: is raffled at 9:00 p.m.

ms