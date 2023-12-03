Home » Louis Vuitton Unveils 3D Printed Sports Shoes: The LV COBRA
Louis Vuitton Unveils 3D Printed Sports Shoes at 2024 Early Autumn Men’s Wear Series Show

The Louis Vuitton 2024 early autumn men’s wear series show recently concluded in Hong Kong, and one of the standout products showcased was a pair of 3D printed sports shoes produced by the technology company Zellerfeld.

The shoes, named “LV COBRA,” were revealed on the personal Instagram account of designer Mathias Patillon. They are a testament to the advancement of 3D printing technology, combining soft mesh material and a smooth surface. Louis Vuitton’s classic Monogram pattern and the brand’s latest label are engraved on the shoes, and the design includes ventilation holes for added breathability. Based on current exposure pictures, the shoes are expected to be launched in off-white and black colors in the future.

The unveiling of the 3D printed sports shoes has generated significant interest and anticipation among fashion enthusiasts. Hypebeast is expected to provide follow-up reports regarding the release of LV COBRA. Stay tuned for more updates.

