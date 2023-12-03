Home » Guangxi athletes have achieved great results in domestic and international competitions, with frequent successes in international wrestling, pickleball, fin swimming, and rhythmic gymnastics – Xinhuanet
Guangxi athletes have achieved great results in domestic and international competitions, with frequent successes in international wrestling, pickleball, fin swimming, and rhythmic gymnastics

Guangxi Athletes Shine in Domestic and International Competitions

Athletes from Guangxi are celebrating a series of victories in the world of sports, with success stories in international wrestling, pickleball, fin swimming, and rhythmic gymnastics. According to the Autonomous Region Sports Bureau, these athletes have been working hard and achieving impressive results in competitions both at home and abroad.

At the National International Wrestling Championship held in Bengbu, Anhui, the Guangxi team made exceptional performances. In the men’s freestyle wrestling competition, they clinched 6 gold medals, 2 silvers, and 1 bronze, showcasing their prowess on the mat.

The 2023 First National Pickleball Competition also saw the Guangxi team dominate, with the team emerging victorious after defeating top competitors from across the country.

In the 18th Asian Fin Swimming Championships in Phuket, Thailand, athletes from Guangxi helped the Chinese team secure an outstanding total of 12 golds, 8 silvers, and 6 bronzes. Notably, Zhang Siqian and Yao Huali broke records, with Zhang Siqian setting a new Asian record in the men’s 50-meter fin swimming and Yao Huali refreshing the world youth record for women’s 100-meter fin swimming.

The 2023 National Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Qingdao also witnessed strong performances from the Guangxi team, with athletes excelling in both individual and collective events.

The victories in these diverse sports reflect the dedication and talent of Guangxi athletes, earning them well-deserved recognition both at home and on the international stage. With their recent achievements, these athletes continue to bring pride to their region and set a high standard for sports excellence. (Reporter Yu Zhiwei, Correspondent Lan Yi and Chen Haiyan)

