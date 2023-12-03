Home » Wild Bastards is the spiritual successor to the epic strategy shooter Void Bastards
Wild Bastards is the spiritual successor to the epic strategy shooter Void Bastards

Developer Blue Manchu and publisher Modus Games have recently announced Wild Bastards, the highly anticipated spiritual successor to the epic strategy shooter Void Bastards. The game will feature the same striking cartoon-shaded visual style as its predecessor, but this time with a Western theme.

In Wild Bastards, players will embark on an adventure to move from planet to planet, recruiting, managing, and gun-slinging a team of 13 outlaws, each with their own weapons, special powers, and growth Tree. The game’s roguelike campaign promises an exhilarating experience as players navigate through the challenges with their roster of unique characters.

Upon completing the main campaign, players will have the opportunity to delve into Challenge Mode, which offers a series of challenge areas of increasing difficulty and mutators to modify the gameplay experience, adding an extra layer of complexity and excitement to the game.

While fans of Void Bastards eagerly await the release of Wild Bastards, it has been announced that the game is set to launch in 2024, with the specific release date yet to be determined. With the success of Void Bastards behind them, both Blue Manchu and Modus Games are poised to deliver another thrilling and visually captivating gaming experience with the upcoming release of Wild Bastards.

Fans of the genre can stay tuned for further updates and announcements as the development of Wild Bastards progresses. Source: Gamereactor.cn

