Good habits of those who have a dog reduce the risk of dementia

The Benefits of Owning a Dog in Reducing the Risk of Senile Dementia

A new study conducted by the Tokyo Metropolitan Institute of Geriatrics and Gerontology in Japan has found that owning a dog can reduce the risk of suffering from senile dementia in old age by 40%. This is a significant finding that highlights the potential benefits of canine companionship for elderly individuals.

The research involved over 11,000 people aged between 65 and 84 who voluntarily participated in an epidemiological survey conducted by the government of Tokyo. The study, which took place between 2016 and 2020, aimed to examine the percentage of people who developed dementia during this period.

The results of the study showed that the “odds ratio,” which indicates the risk of developing the disease, was significantly lower for dog owners compared to those who did not own a dog. In fact, the odds ratio was calculated as 0.6 for dog owners and 0.98 for cat owners, compared to 1 for those who did not own either pet.

According to Yu Taniguchi, a researcher at the National Institute for Environmental Studies, caring for a dog can help people maintain daily exercise habits and provide opportunities for social inclusion. These factors, in turn, can lead to a reduced risk of developing senile dementia.

The study adds to a growing body of evidence that highlights the positive impact of owning a dog on overall health and well-being, particularly for older adults. As the elderly population continues to grow, the potential benefits of canine companionship in reducing the risk of dementia are becoming increasingly important.

These findings provide a compelling reason for older individuals to consider owning a dog as a way to maintain their physical and mental health in their later years. As further research is conducted in this area, it is important to continue exploring the potential benefits of pet ownership for overall health and well-being.

