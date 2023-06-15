Home » Ionizing radiation, information and tools to support operators – Health
Health

Ionizing radiation, information and tools to support operators – Health

by admin
Ionizing radiation, information and tools to support operators – Health

The ionizing radiations they are present in the vast panorama of natural and artificial phenomena in which we are immersed. It is a form of energy transmission between a source and the material on which the radiation affects and interacts.

The sources of these radiations can be natural or be generated by equipment specially made.

Currently, ionizing radiation is widely used in the industrial sector and of research, but also in healthcare are of great importance in the diagnostic and therapeutic fields. The growing activity in the veterinary field is added.

The detention and theuse of ionizing radiation sources are regulated by specific laws per ensure protection of the population and workers from exposure and ensure the optimization of diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, i.e. that the radiation dose must be kept as low as possible compatibly with the objective to be achieved.

The documents and operational indications to support those who work with ionizing radiation are available on the Ionizing radiation — Health page (regione.emilia-romagna.it)

See also  Online shop HK$5 to start: the excellent masterpiece of 2019 "Control"

You may also like

For 90% the mirror is a nightmare. But...

Vaccination damage: 8886 people apply for recognition

Bungee fitness: what it is, how to practice...

The microbiota, in case of cesarean delivery, can...

Remove weeds from the terrace: the effective methods

German Bundestag – Union faction calls for reform...

Created synthetic human embryos to study genetic diseases

Industria Farmaceutici Italia Srl/Ministry of Health

First human embryo created artificially

Outcomes of a compensatory measure for the recognition...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy