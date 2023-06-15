Ionizing radiation, information and tools to support operators – Health

The ionizing radiations they are present in the vast panorama of natural and artificial phenomena in which we are immersed. It is a form of energy transmission between a source and the material on which the radiation affects and interacts.

The sources of these radiations can be natural or be generated by equipment specially made.

Currently, ionizing radiation is widely used in the industrial sector and of research, but also in healthcare are of great importance in the diagnostic and therapeutic fields. The growing activity in the veterinary field is added.

The detention and theuse of ionizing radiation sources are regulated by specific laws per ensure protection of the population and workers from exposure and ensure the optimization of diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, i.e. that the radiation dose must be kept as low as possible compatibly with the objective to be achieved.

The documents and operational indications to support those who work with ionizing radiation are available on the Ionizing radiation — Health page (regione.emilia-romagna.it)