Nomisma, fewer families are able to save. Brick on the head of wishes

In 2023, the confidence climate of Italian families it showed positive signals thanks to the increase in industrial production and the support interventions launched by the Government. However, the income capacity of families reveals some alarm bells, with almost half of the households stating that the economic resources are barely sufficient to meet primary expenses.

The 2023 household survey, presented by Nomisma in the 16th report on finance for housing, shows how the loss of purchasing power translates into a lower share of households able to save (33.8% in 2023). This situation has direct impacts on housing trends, including home buying and renting.

Despite this, the great interest of Italians in housing should be underlined, with approximately 3.1 million families intending to buy a home in the next 12 months. The real estate sector therefore remains a fundamental element for the Italian economy and the well-being of families.

