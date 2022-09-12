Louis Vuitton’s first book, “Louis Vuitton: Virgil Abloh,” will take readers on a glimpse of how Virgil Abloh changed the course of fashion history.

Written by fashion writer Anders Christian Madsen, who works closely with Virgil Abloh, this eight-chapter book introduces Virgil’s eight menswear collections and shows for Louis Vuitton, as well as each of his sneakers. Takes readers into a world of quirky, exploratory, and rainbow-colored rainbows filled with cultural references and narratives, from The Wizard of Oz and African-American author James Baldwin, to 1990s hip-hop style and exciting drum solo performances of 1969.

In addition, the book also includes close friends with Virgil Abloh including Nigo, Naomi Campbell, Luke Sabbat, Kendall Jenner and Kid Cudi, providing more than 320 photos and personal thoughts in the book, which is an authoritative account of mutual cooperation. And explore, not only redefine dress codes, but also the words they use. The book is interspersed with the words of Virgil Abloh himself or the so-called “Abloh isms”, and with in-depth explanations, let the reader understand the story of the designer’s various stages during his tenure at Louis Vuitton, including his personal stories about what happens at work.

“Louis Vuitton: Virgil Abloh” has been released on Louis Vuitton’s official website. The English/French version is priced at HK$1,400/NTD5,250, and the collector’s edition is priced at HK$12,400/$46,400. If you are interested, you may wish to learn more.