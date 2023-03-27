“Love and Death”

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on March 28th, according to foreign media reports, Elizabeth Olsen, Jesse Plemons and other starring true crime drama “Love and Death” released an official trailer. With a complicated and crazy heart, an extramarital affair leads to a murder mystery, what made her raise an ax and kill her?

Created by David E. Kelly, the operator of “Big Little Lies”, and executive producer with Nicole Kidman, the cast includes Patrick Fugit, Lily Rabe, Kyle Gilchrist, Elizabeth Marvel, Tom Pelphrey, and Krysten Ritter also star, and Leslie Linka Glatter (“Homeland”) directs. Based on the book “Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs” and some articles in Texas Monthly, focuses on two church-going couples who enjoyed small-town Texas family life until … on April 27 on HBO Max.

Candy Montgomery (Olsen) and Betty Gore (Rabe) have a lot in common: They sing in the Methodist church choir, their daughters are best friends, and their husbands live in a North Dallas suburb There’s a good job at the tech companies known as the “Silicon Prairie.”

But beneath the placid surface of their seemingly perfect lives, both women are filled with unspoken frustrations and insatiable desires. On a hot summer day in 1980, the secret passion and jealousy that bound the two exploded into deadly rage—and Candy hacked Betty to death with an axe.

Fugit stars as Pat Montgomery, Plemons as Aaron Gore, and Ritter as Candy’s bestie Shirley Cleckler.

