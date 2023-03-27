Big Brother Vip 2022/2023

Antonella Fiordelisi in the studio at GF VIP clarifies her position after her parents’ letter to Pier Silvio Berlusconi: “I distanced myself from my family, I felt bad for Edoardo and maybe they didn’t understand him”.

Antonella Fiordelisi is in the study of Big Brother VIP this evening: at the beginning of the episode Alfonso Signorini he greeted her and the influencer from Campania clarified his position regarding what happened in the last episode. The former competitor was eliminated from televoting after an appeal launched by her parents: they had written a letter addressed to Pier Silvio Berlusconi in which they pointed the finger at the entire GF team. “I distanced myself from my family“, the words of Antonella Fiordelisi.

Antonella Fiordelisi’s apologies in the episode

At the beginning of the episode, the semifinal, Antonella Fiordelisi clarified her position after the letter from her parents to Pier Silvio Berlusconi and GF Vip. The former competitor explained that he has “distanced himself from his family“, he hopes to be able to clarify with them soon.

I’m sorry, I have nothing to do with it. I’ve never been bullied, bullying is something else. I was sick because I missed Edoardo and my family didn’t understand him. I distanced myself from my family. I hope to clarify with my mother soon, she did it for my own good.

The letter from Antonella Fiordelisi’s parents to Pier Silvio Berlusconi

Antonella Fiordelisi had already clarified her thoughts on the matter by deleting the letter from her Instagram profile. After leaving her house, the influencer regained possession of her social account and immediately got rid of the offending posts. Fiordelisi’s mother denounced the attacks that her daughter had suffered during the episodes, accusing the authors of not feeling sympathy towards the competitor: the attacks, she read herself, had resulted in “a disproportionate social hatred”. The conductor, Signorini, was also attacked several times in the long message, as was Berti.