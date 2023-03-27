9
A new global financial crisis is not exploding, these were isolated cases
by Ken Fisher*
Is a new global financial crisis exploding? No. These were isolated cases. Overall the banking sector is solid. A bigger risk is how regulators will react. I’ll explain.
Pessimists are convinced that Silicon Valley Bank has opened Pandora’s box in the American banking sector. Credit Suisse has extended these concerns globally. But SVB was a case in itself. Most of his clients were local tech venture capital firms, their startups…
