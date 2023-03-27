Home Business We are not at the new Lehman, no U-turns are needed on the rules
Business

We are not at the new Lehman, no U-turns are needed on the rules

by admin
We are not at the new Lehman, no U-turns are needed on the rules

ServiceThe window to the courtyard

A new global financial crisis is not exploding, these were isolated cases

by Ken Fisher*

Is a new global financial crisis exploding? No. These were isolated cases. Overall the banking sector is solid. A bigger risk is how regulators will react. I’ll explain.

Pessimists are convinced that Silicon Valley Bank has opened Pandora’s box in the American banking sector. Credit Suisse has extended these concerns globally. But SVB was a case in itself. Most of his clients were local tech venture capital firms, their startups…

See also  Plate changes | Vanadium battery industry is expected to grow rapidly, vanadium battery concept stocks strengthen again | Battery industry_Sina Finance_Sina.com

You may also like

Uterus for rent, in the US catalog to...

Labor market – IW describes strike as “show...

UniCredit: AT1 bond move after the Swiss shock

China: 60 percent default? Now the Silk Road...

Auto industry – mechanical engineering industry criticizes green...

Metro, the multi-channel strategy shapes the new supplementary...

China jumps, Germany falls: The delicate redistribution of...

Transport bonus 60 euros: who is entitled to...

Energy – coalition examines protection for seniors in...

Resolution 6 of 03/21/2023 – Proposal to revoke...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy