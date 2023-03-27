Yes video

For the superbonus, banks, financial intermediaries and insurance companies that have exhausted their fiscal capacity will be able to use the credits to subscribe to issues of 10-year Treasury bills to dispose of up to 10% of the credits with an annual discount. This is foreseen by an amendment by the rapporteur to the superbonus decree approved by the Finance Committee of the Chamber. The measure applies to interventions carried out up to 2022, and the first use can be made in relation to the emissions carried out from 1 January 2028.