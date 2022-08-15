On August 17, Lu Yuting’s personal EP “GIFT” was officially launched.





Different from the fresh sunshine of the prequel song “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”, “GIFT” is sweet with a touch of maturity. The memories of the past are frozen and the infinite longing for the future is the best gift for yourself.





The songs of this EP have invited Moon Kim, who has composed music for EXO, GOT7 and other groups, to cooperate with each other, and the “GIFT” created by powerful musicians at home and abroad, represents her new starting point in the music career, and various growth in the past. , brewing this song with extremely rich emotion and meaning, and it is also a brand new gift brought by Lu Yuting to everyone.

The 17-year-old Lu Yuting is about to enter the ranks of adulthood. Her youthful experience did not immerse her in the light, but she worked hard to enrich herself and balance her busy studies and hard practice. It doesn’t have to be difficult, it’s not difficult to know. She said: “The road ahead is difficult and bumpy, but it is difficult for those who hesitate to retreat to the end. Only by facing up to the difficulties and facing the challenges can they live out the unique colors of life.” This year, Lu Yuting was also admitted to the Berklee College of Music in the United States and continued to pursue her musical dream.





“GIFT” represents two different states of self, the alternation of real and virtual, and the pursuit of the most authentic self with the constant changes of time and space.

Lu Yuting used a song “GIFT” to bring her 17-year-old to a successful end and welcome the beautiful 18-year-old. The new EP song “GIFT” has been officially launched, and she is looking forward to her more exciting transformation in the future.



