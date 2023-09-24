Lucerito Mijares Sparks Speculation with Comment about Alan Tacher’s Son: Is there a Romantic Interest?

Lucerito Mijares, daughter of renowned singers Lucero and Manuel Mijares, has recently caused quite a stir on social media platforms with her comments about the son of television host Alan Tacher. The young musical theater performer confessed to having several “crushes” in the entertainment industry, with a special admiration for Alex, which has sparked speculation about a potential romantic interest.

During an interview with Anette Cuburu, Lucerito mischievously mentioned the young man in question, saying, “I saw him on Instagram and I said: ‘Oh, he’s cute, what happened to him?’… Alan Tacher’s son, I think his name is Alex. Very handsome, I think he is 20 years old, so… Alexito, report back.” It remains uncertain if Lucerito has managed to contact the 20-year-old yet.

Alan Tacher, known for keeping his private life away from the spotlight, occasionally shares family photographs on his social media accounts, giving a glimpse of the person who has captured Lucerito Mijares’ heart. Alex Tacher Jr., tall with a slender build, fair complexion, brown eyes, and brown hair, is 19 years old. He is one of three children Alan Tacher had with his first wife, Silvana Lois.

According to information shared by Alan Tacher on a Despierta América broadcast, his son is currently pursuing a university degree in New York, although no specific details were provided. In response to the statements made by Lucerito Mijares, the morning show host commented, “I even turned red, I didn’t know about that. Well, I’m reporting Lucero, let me give my son Alex a call in New York, who is studying there, and of course, I would love to be a part of it.”

Photographs shared by Alan Tacher on his Instagram account have attracted numerous compliments for both father and son, with many noting the striking resemblance to Mark Tacher. Comments such as “Your son is identical to you and his uncle Mark,” “He looks like Mark Tacher,” “He looks a lot like his grandmother, congratulations,” and “The resemblance to his uncle Mark is extraordinary” flooded the post.

The potential connection between Lucerito Mijares and Alex Tacher Jr. has ignited curiosity among fans and followers of both artists and the Tacher family. Only time will tell if this burgeoning relationship ultimately blossoms into something more.

