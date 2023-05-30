Home » Luden.io launches “Generated Adventure” game created by AI tools such as ChatGPT- Game
Game studio Luden.io recently released a new game called Generated Adventure.The biggest highlight of this game is the art style design, plot, characters, scenes and background music, all created by AI tools such as Stable Diffusion, Midjourney and ChatGPT.

According to Oleg Chumakov of Luden.io, the Generated Adventure game was fully generated with all the generative AI available today.

The team used Stable Diffusion and Midjourney to create and design game characters, scenes, etc.; used ChatGPT to create plots and character dialogue.

Note from IT Home: Naturally, this game does not use generative AI 100%, and the game rendering engine uses Defold. In addition, since Midjourney cannot create game character animations, Photoshop is used to make them.

“We originally thought we could use Midjourney to generate character animations. But to unify the art style, we created walking and stationary atlases for all characters,” says Chumakov.

