Luisito Comunica’s Shocking Live Broadcast Leaves Fans Stunned and Worried

In a recent live broadcast, the renowned influencer Luisito Comunica left his followers stunned and worried after unexpectedly losing several teeth in front of the screen, concluding the broadcast with a bloody mouth. During the broadcast, the influencer shared details about his future projects when he mentioned feeling an unusual “iron” taste. Luisito immediately realized that this taste came from the blood of one of his teeth, which had fallen out. This incident not only left the influencer dumbfounded but also shocked his followers, as he continued to lose more teeth during the broadcast. The crude images generated disturbance among many viewers, who expressed anguish over the influencer’s apparent health situation. However, the video did not end with the shocking scene; Luisito Comunica left his device and left the screen, probably to attend to the emergency. Some commented that the event could be related to Luisito’s recent trip to Greenland, during which he claimed to have experienced discomfort due to low temperatures. For many followers, this could be linked to the unusual loss of teeth. After several hours of uncertainty, the content creator reappeared on social networks to clarify that it was all an advertising campaign for Netflix Latin America. “We are very geniuses. Thank you for your concern. I saw some of his messages, but if you want to know what this was all about, you have to watch Netflix tomorrow on Leave the World Behind,” Luisito said on his social networks. Leaving the World Behind is a film produced by Netflix that tells the story of a couple who goes for a walk to a mansion and begins to experience strange events.

