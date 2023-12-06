“M+” training program for the music industry starts in March 2024 – mica

With the summer semester of 2024 (starting March 1, 2024), the “M+ Music Business Academy” will start at the Institute for Popular Music (ipop) at the University of Performing Arts Vienna, a targeted training program for the music industry. Registrations are now possible!

Over seven block weekends, participants will be given the basic tools for successful entry and advancement in the complex and exciting field of music. National and international speakers provide insight into different subject areas such as label and publishing work or artist management, and illuminate the live industry from an artistic perspective as well as that of large event organizers. Principles of strategic communication are developed, including the optimal use of digital tools and the vast amount of available data.

Speakers and content

The concept, with particular attention to practical relevance and networking, is based on the “Music Business Certificate Course”, which was already highly successful between 2015 and 2020. By the time the pandemic broke out, more than 100 participants had completed the course, many of whom are now highly active in various areas of the music industry.

Now the format is returning: the speakers include highly decorated managers like IFPI-Board member Annemarie Reisinger-fahrer (including management Can); Christoph Kregl (Picture book, Uche Yara, Mavi Phoenix), the long-time booking agent, festival organizer and venue manager Jessica Ölz, the publisher of the German industry newsletter LowBudget HighSpirit, Fabian Schütze; the creative director and content strategy expert Maria Brachmanska (Substandart); the PR professional Jan Clausen (Factory92; including PR for them Festival Sziget, Roskilde and Exit); In addition, other international experts such as Anika Metscher (Universal Music) and Yasmine Gallus (Buddha Music), as well as Peter Tschmuck, one of Europe’s leading music business researchers. As in the past, the program was put together and initiated by Hannes Tschürtz (IFPI, East. Music Fund, Ink Music), now significantly supported by experienced industry colleagues Paulina Parvanov (VTMÖ, rasberry soda) and Nuri Nurbachsch (Alive; ahem. Sony Music).

In addition to practicality, a key aspect of the teaching offering is networking. Therefore, there are numerous activities outside of and in addition to the curriculum. An optional group trip to a specialist conference and festival in spring 2024 is offered; In-depth digital teaching offerings and networking meetings with industry representatives. Instead of taking an exam, participants will be able to prove themselves practically on real management projects during the teaching program.

Dates, course fees and application

The courses of the M+ Music Business Academy are possible part-time, they will take place on the following dates (Fridays 2 p.m.-8 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m.-4 p.m.) in spring 2024 Institute of Popular Music in the mdw (Anton-von-Webern-Platz 1, 1030 Vienna).

01./02.03. | 08./09.03. | 15./16.03. | 22./23.03. | 12./13.04. | 03./04.05. | 10./11.05.

Cost contribution € 1.950,-graduate with diploma.

All information and the opportunity to apply can also be found on the website pop the mdw.

To apply, a short CV and a one-page letter of motivation for participation is sufficient. Experience in the field of music or cultural industry or previous knowledge in a sub-area is desirable, but not a formal requirement. The M+ Music Business Academy has a limited capacity! Applications must be sent by email to [email protected] by January 6, 2024 at the latest. The decision about participation will be made by mid-January 2024 at the latest. The participation fee is only payable once acceptance has been confirmed.

Networking the music industry

The initiative gave rise to the Facebook and LinkedIn groups as well as the music industry Instagram page, which are still used extensively today as a place for job information and the exchange of news.

