Entertainment

by admin
Ma Guoming said that after marriage, he will hand over the financial power to Tang Luowen. (taken from Ming Pao)

(Hong Kong, 19th) Ma Guoming will marry his fiancée Tang Luowen (Jing Tang) before the end of the year. It turns out that the two also have three chapters at work. After marriage, they will tighten the standards for filming passionate scenes together. You can kiss your face and forehead instead. “I was filming “Baby Is Over the Sky” with Xiangxiang (Cen Lixiang), and she said before filming that she didn’t really want to kiss because her husband didn’t like it very much.”

He also pointed out that he and Liang Tang have a common understanding that after marriage, his wife will take good care of her body and have a baby, so he doesn’t want her to stay up late to film dramas and start work, and he will also give financial power, only taking pocket money every month. Speaking of the fact that he has not cooperated with Tang Luowen since the series “Psychological Pursuit”, Ma Guoming said that he would never mind collaborating again, “I’m just afraid she minds, she said how can I make a series with me now, because I’m afraid I can’t help laughing. “

If you have a good script, you don’t mind holding three stalls

Ma Guoming’s incarnation of a handsome man in the TVB drama “The Invisible Team” is eye-catching. He generously admitted that the role is Chen Zhanpeng’s second booth, and said, “If the script is good, I don’t mind if I take the third booth.” He pointed out that Chen Zhanpeng’s cameo role as a villain is a very important and special role. I believe it is also very fresh for Chen Zhanpeng. The two had acted in the series “The Truth”, and they had the opportunity to cooperate again after 12 years. Ma Guoming said that it still feels very exciting.

Ma Guoming said that Tang Luowen and Tang Luowen have three chapters in their work, and they will avoid filming too intimate scenes in the future. (taken from the Internet)
Ma Guoming and Tang Luowen have called each other husband and wife before they are officially married. (taken from Ming Pao)
Although there is a 13-year age difference between Tang Luowen and Ma Guoming, their love is still unstoppable. (taken from IG)
Ma Guoming (second from right) generously admitted that he was the second booth of Chen Zhanpeng (first from left) in “Invisible Team”. (taken from the Internet)
Ma Guoming (left) turned into a handsome man in “The Invisible Team”, which made the audience shine. (still photo)
