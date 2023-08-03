Mac Miller x Vans Collaborate to Release Commemorative ‘Swimming’ Authentic Shoe

Title: Mac Miller’s Foundation and Vans Collaborate on Commemorative Shoe Release

Subtitle: Proceeds from the Mac Miller x Vans Authentic “Swimming” Joint Shoes will support underserved young musicians

Mac Miller’s non-profit foundation, Mac Miller Circles Fund, has partnered with global footwear brand Vans to launch a special joint shoe to commemorate the 5th anniversary of the late rapper’s album “Swimming”. This collaboration aims to honor Mac Miller’s musical legacy while supporting young musicians in need.

The Mac Miller x Vans Authentic “Swimming” shoe features a sleek black canvas upper, adorned with a Yin Yang Tai Chi pattern on the toe. Surrounding the pattern is the slogan “Swimming by Mac Miller,” paying tribute to the album that captivated audiences worldwide. The white midsole proudly displays the words “Mac Miller 1992 Til ∞”, highlighting the rapper’s birth year (1992) and his legacy that will live on indefinitely. The collaboration is completed with a specially designed shoebox featuring a vibrant pink and purple gradient.

What sets this collaboration apart is its purpose beyond fashion. A portion of the proceeds from each pair of joint shoes sold will be donated to Mac Miller’s Foundation. The funds will be used to support underserved young musicians, providing them with opportunities to hone their skills and fulfill their musical potential.

“Swimming” was released in August 2018 as Mac Miller’s final studio album before his unfortunate passing. The album achieved significant success, reaching No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart. It also received a nomination for Best Rap Album at the GRAMMY Awards in 2019, ultimately becoming a testament to Mac Miller’s incredible artistry.

Fans and sneaker enthusiasts alike can get their hands on the Mac Miller x Vans Authentic “Swimming” joint shoes exclusively through Mac Miller’s official website starting August 3. This release promises to be an emotional and meaningful celebration, allowing fans to connect with Mac Miller’s music and contribute to a cause he deeply cared about.

Stay tuned for further updates and make sure to mark your calendars to secure a pair of these limited-edition joint shoes. By joining forces with Vans, Mac Miller’s Foundation continues its mission to inspire and empower young musicians, ensuring that Mac Miller’s legacy as an artist and philanthropist lives on.

Together, let us remember Mac Miller’s contributions to music and help shape a brighter future for aspiring artists facing adversity.

