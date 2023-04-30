Macaé Airport will have a new runway

Zurich Airport Brasil and construction companies Barbosa Mello and Engeform Engenharia signed a contract for the construction of the new runway at Joaquim de Azevedo Mancebo Airport, located in the city of Macaé (RJ). The Swiss concessionaire’s investment is R$ 220 million.

The consortium will be responsible for implementing the new runway, including the development of the executive project, earthworks, drainage, soil treatment, paving, signaling and beaconing. Also part of the scope is the relocation of equipment to aid navigation and vegetation cover. The project also foresees carrying out work on the site’s infrastructure with the construction of taxiways and expansion of the rotary-wing aircraft patio.

The new runway will be 1,410 meters long and will allow larger aircraft to land and take off, such as the EMB 195 jet, changing the category of the airport base. The forecast for starting work is June this year.

“The new runway infrastructure aims to meet the growing potential of offshore operations in the Campos Basin and will contribute to a new cycle of development for the city, combining the tourist vocation of the Costa Fluminense with an airport suitable for offshore and commercial operations” says Ricardo Gesse , CEO of Zurich Airport Brazil.

Currently, Macaé Airport accounts for around 55% of offshore operations in the region, which represents a 120% increase in its market share since the start of the concession to the Swiss group in 2019.

“Zurich Airport’s investment expands the logistics infrastructure and increases the state’s competitiveness, boosting our growth and proving that Rio de Janeiro is once again attractive for large companies and national and international enterprises. In addition, it benefits Macaé and Norte Fluminense, a region that is one of the driving forces of the state’s economy,” says Vinicius Farah, Secretary for Economic Development, Industry, Commerce and Services.

The work is provided for in the airport concession contract, as a counterpart to be carried out by the airport administrator, with an execution period of up to 2 years. The consortium of builders estimates the generation of around 380 direct and indirect jobs. Even with the work in progress, the flights of rotary wing aircraft, such as helicopters, which today are the main movement of the airport, will continue to operate regularly.

