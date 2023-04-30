Home » Artistic Infection Italian Congressman Praises Shen Yun for Helping the World | Shen Yun Performing Arts | Milan Archimbodi Theater | Shen Yun Artistic Director
[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, April 30, 2023]On the evening of April 29, Shen Yun New York Troupe’s performance at the Teatro Arcimboldi in Milan came to a successful conclusion. After watching the performance, Mauro del Barba, Italian congressman and former senator, praised the wonderful feeling brought by Shen Yun, as if dancing with the gods. At the same time, he also praised the actors for using art to help the world.

Mauro del Barba, former Senator of the Italian Chamber of Deputies: “Unbelievable, amazing! A beam of energy from an artist with colors, dance moves, intensity and grace.”

Mauro del Barba: “(What impresses me the most) is the whole performance, the coordination of all aspects, if I had to choose, it might be the color.”

Mauro del Barba: “God is dancing is clearly represented, and it really feels like dancing with God, because these technologies make the performance very similar, and you are in it.”

Mauro del Barba: “The tenor and soprano are very good, and that Chinese instrument, the erhu, has a lot of enviable sounds.”

Mauro del Barba: “[My takeaway was]very peaceful, very attuned and a little curious.”

Mauro del Barba: “(Shen Yun cannot go to China) is a pity for Chinese people, of course tonight’s performance let us understand the situation in China, I think we should fight like these artists, so that Chinese people can also watch Shen Yun, enjoying freedom.”

Italian Representative Barba was a former Italian senator, a former director of the Association of European Cities and Regional Councils (AICCRE), and a former Morbegno budget councilor in Morbegno. He felt the powerful energy of the performance and admired the superb skills of the actors.

Mauro del Barba: “Of course it is (positive impact), because the performance touches everyone, no matter what language, it is obvious that this is the appeal of art, and I think they are helping the world with Shen Yun. I really appreciate these artists.”

Mauro del Barba: “The actors brought up this (creator), which is almost forgotten in today’s Western society, but in a clear and delicate way, so I think it can be accepted, and it can be accepted by those who avoid it.”

Mauro del Barba: “I am a believer and I am very used to these spiritual messages, which are of course serene and harmonious, showing divinity through images, colors, dances, etc., which are new to Christians and Catholics, and also Definitely complementing our religion.”

Mauro del Barba: “It’s amazing, it’s impossible for me to give advice or praise to the art director to please him, but as a viewer, wow, he’s fascinating, thank you!”

New Tang Dynasty Television Italian reporter stationed in Milan to interview and report

