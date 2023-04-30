Home » AYANEO announced that it will launch two new models, AYANEO 2S and GEEK 1S, in May, which will be replaced with AMD’s new processors.
In addition to Asustek announced the launch of its first gaming handheld ROG Ally, AYANEO, a Chinese Shenzhen-based manufacturer that has previously launched a variety of gaming handhelds, will also announce the launch of two new phones, AYANEO 2S and GEEK 1S, which will use AMD’s new Ryzen 7 7840U processor has introduced a special “3+1” three-copper tube cooling module to stabilize the overall execution efficiency.

Unlike ROG Ally’s first use of AMD’s special Ryzen Z1 series processors for gaming handhelds, AYANEO 2S uses the new Ryzen 7 7840U processor, which contains 12 sets of computing units (CUs), and Radeon 780M designed with RDNA 3 display architecture For GPU, the thermal design power consumption is between 8-15W.

The heat dissipation part uses a special “3+1” three-copper tube heat dissipation module, which increases the heat conduction area by 33%. Compared with the previously launched AYANEO 2, it can reduce an additional 11.6 degrees under the full-speed operation of the 28W thermal design power consumption. Increase the cooling air outlet area of ​​the fuselage by 50%, and increase the cooling efficiency by using graphene material.

As for the overall design, AYANEO 2S continues the design of AYANEO 2. It also adopts a 7-inch bezel-less screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 and a brightness performance of 450 nits. It is also equipped with a fingerprint reader, HD linear motor and other designs. Any screws are exposed, which is optimized for dismantling, repairing and upgrading of the fuselage.

See also  Sony acquires already close Firewalk studio - Engadget 中文版

The GEEK 1S announced at the same time will also use the new Ryzen 7 7000 series processor and the special “3+1” three-copper tube cooling module, but because the price is relatively affordable, the screen specifications are reduced compared to AYANEO 2S.

The specific specifications will be announced in mid-May, and it will be launched in the Chinese market first, but it will also be introduced by Seal International, the agent of AYANEO series products, but the actual time to enter the Taiwan market may be later.

