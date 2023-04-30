Benedetta Rossi like a raging river: she reveals what she is forced to do with Marco

Benedetta Rossi, once again, returns to talk about the relationship with her husband Marco Gentili, revealing what the couple is forced to do with the cameras off …

Deciding to get involved in the social field was the best choice Blessed Rossisupported by Mark Gentilescould do since in this way the presenter was able to realize several dreams in the drawer and beyond.

Indeed, as is well known, Fatto in casa per voi is a project born by chance and also out of curiosity, but for the couple it will soon become a full-fledged business that has access to the spotlight on their lives, as well as on their home .

Indeed, here in the crosshairs of media attention in these hours we find some confessions that were recently made by Rossi to the press, which have certainly not gone unnoticed. Here’s what it is.

Benedetta Rossi like a river a flood but…

The success achieved on social media has meant that the spotlight on turned on the career of Blessed Rossi but also on the life of the cook who, right from the start, also involved Mark Gentiles like a real second-in-command.

The couple does everything in the setting of their home, which has become the setting for all their work commitments and also for the various advertising projects in which they are engaged as testimonials. This is a small detail which, not surprisingly, leads Rossi to make a confession like a flood that no one would have ever imagined.

“The days when we are just…”

Well yes, the media spotlight is once again focused on Benedetta Rossi and Marco Gentiliin relation to their daily life away from TV cameras and/or social networks, always and in any case in contact with the fans.

Indeed, to hold court in the media we find past revelations released to the press by Benedetta Rossi about the way she and Marco Gentli manage intimacy, cameras off: “My house is always full of people, real or virtual. Once there is the crew, another time here is the group that has to shoot the spot– reveals the cook of Homemade for you-. The days where my husband and I are are very few. Not to mention the virtual presences: for us, reading what the community says is a job but also a passion; so we spend a lot of time“.

