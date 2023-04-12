He Council of the Magistracy he put first since he managed to advance in his reconfiguration after a meeting held this Wednesday the 12th. With an agreement, the members of the different estates aligned with Kirchnerism and the opposition managed to define the names that will be in charge of the commissionsthe key to push the processes of selection of judges, discipline and the administration of the Judiciary.

In Accusation, one of the most strategic commissions, a pair was left in charge that, they anticipate, will generate high-pitched discussions: the opposition lawyer Miguel Piedecasas remained as president and the Kirchnerist deputy Rodolfo Tailhadeas vice.

After the plenary session last Tuesday, where the judge was elected as vice president of the body Agustina Diaz Cordero and the integration of the commissions was unanimously defined, this morning the directors They met again to finish distributing the charges.

As mentioned, in Accusation, The commission in charge of proposing to the plenary the sanctions -among them, the removal- of the accused judges was led by Piedecasas, from the legal establishment, with Tailhade as vice. Last week it had been defined that the official lawyer Héctor Recalde, the radical senator Eduardo Vischi and the deputies Álvaro Gonzalez (PRO), Roxana Reyes (UCR) and Siley (FdT).

The ruling party remained in the minority, with three members of seven, with which he will be unable to push opinions by his own strength. In any case, the choice of Tailhade as vice president seeks to balance the scales at least in discursive terms, something that is read in the Council as a play “with his most effusive and emphatic card” to mark presence in a place where the strongest chips will be disputed.

The Discipline Commissionwhich processes the complaints against magistrates, remained in the hands of Héctor Recalde, while Judge María Alejandra Provítola remained as vice. In addition to them, it is made up of the pro-government senator María Inés Pilatti Vergarra and her peers Mariano Recalde (FDT) and Vischi, together with judges Matías Barroetaveña, Díaz Cordero and Alberto Lugones, with the presence of academic Hugo Galderisi.

With nine members, the force that wants to impose a theme must build a majority of six votes: Kirchnerism has three of its own and the opposition one. In this way, the trend will be in the hands of the four judges and the academic.

How were the other commissions?

Meanwhile in Selectionwhich is in charge of contests to fill vacancies, the lawyer was in front Maria Fernanda Vazquez with his colleague jimena de la torre. . . . Also involved are Piedecasas, Héctor Recalde, judges Barroetaveña, Lugones and Provítola, academics Galderisi and Guillermo Tamarit, deputies Reyes and Siley and the representative of the Executive Branch, Gerónimo Ustarroz.

This Wednesday there was a work meeting, chaired by Rosatti: a plenary session was set for Wednesday, April 26.

There, ruling party and the opposition each have the same number of own votes (3)so the judges and academics will tip the balance. Anyway the Frente de Todos has a strong card in terms of negotiation, which represents Ustarroz. Seven votes are needed to reach a majority.

Likewise, the Regulatory Commission It is in charge of preparing norms, rules and opinions in case there are conflicts of interpretation when applying them. Judge Lugones remained as president and will be seconded by the official Pilatti Vergara, as vice. Barroetaveña, De la Torre, Vázquez, Galderisi, Tamarit, Reyes and Ustarroz will integrate it during the next period.

Administration and Finance, finally, is chaired by Gonzalez and Tamarit as vice. They include Barroetavena, Diaz Cordero, Lugones, Provitola, Tailhade, De la Torre, Vischi, M. Recalde, Pilatti Vergara and Ustarroz.

On going

Thus, the body in charge of selecting and controlling the discipline of judges It was ready to start debating in a year that will be key. Much of what happens in the building on Calle Libertad where it works will be crossed by what happens at the electoral level, with the presidential elections as a backdrop.

The Council of the Magistracy, with its designated authorities.

The great challenge of the ruling party is to try to push issues from here until December 10. In the Council they maintain that, despite being in a minority, the current scenario could be the bestwith which the focus will then be on seeing if they manage, for example, to promote the processes to fill the vacancies that exist in the courts of the Comodoro Py building, where political causes are settled.

In Selection there are four contests referred to these courts in a position to be sent to the Senate: No. 389 for Federal Criminal and Correctional Oral Courts No. 2, 4, 5 and 6; No. 433 for the vacancy in Federal Court No. 12 (former Sergio Torres); No. 450 for vacancies in Federal Courts 6 (former Rodolfo Canicoba Corral) and 11 (former Claudio Bonadío); and No. 461 for two charges in the National Criminal and Correctional Appeals Chamber.

There is special official interest in the latter, since he seeks the replacement of Leopoldo Bruglia y Paul Bertuzziwhich today make it up together with the owner Mariano Llorens. All of them in the sight K.

Part of the strongest pro-government interests are concentrated in the Accusation, since there are pending processes against chamber members pointed out on multiple occasions by Vice President Cristina Kirchner. Among others, there are the chambermaids Martín Irurzun, Pablo Bertuzzi, Daniel Petrone, Eduardo Riggi and Gustavo Hornos.

For the time being, the committees will meet next week to try to get opinions around the different topics. Once that happens, a plenary will be held, which during today’s working meeting, chaired by Horace Rosati, It was set for Wednesday, April 26 at 9:30 a.m. “It is going to be a very intense plenary session because there are many pending issues,” anticipated a counselor.

