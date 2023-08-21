Home » MCM Launches 2023 Autumn/Winter Advertising Campaign with Cindy Crawford and Juergen Teller
Entertainment

MCM Launches 2023 Autumn/Winter Advertising Campaign with Cindy Crawford and Juergen Teller

by admin
MCM Launches 2023 Autumn/Winter Advertising Campaign with Cindy Crawford and Juergen Teller

MCM Launches New Autumn and Winter Advertising Campaign Featuring Cindy Crawford

MUNICH – On August 21, 2023, German luxury brand MCM announced the launch of its highly anticipated autumn and winter advertising campaign. The campaign is a tribute to the brand’s origin and legendary history while showcasing its iconic style. The commercial, starring renowned supermodel Cindy Crawford, was photographed by the talented Juergen Teller.

In collaboration with Fabien Baron, the legendary creative director of Baron & Baron, MCM’s new campaign aims to convey a positive and youthful atmosphere, as well as an uncompromising attitude towards life. The captivating visuals feature Cindy Crawford elegantly holding a Mode Travia series messenger bag, leaning on top of MCM’s iconic cognac leather bag. The Mode Travia bag, part of MCM’s luxury leather series, boasts a powerful silhouette created through modern tailoring. Its delicate leather adds a soft touch and provides inspiration for new styling ideas. Behind Cindy is the classic cognac-colored Viestos bag from MCM. Adorned with MCM’s iconic logo, the Viestos bag features laurel and diamond patterns, MCM letters, and the brand’s signature cognac color. It is available in various popular bag types, including backpacks, shopping bags, shoulder bags, Boston bags, messenger bags, and handbags.

The campaign not only pays homage to MCM’s rich heritage but also looks towards the future. The iconic Visetos pattern acts as a link connecting MCM’s past and present. The campaign showcases not only the classic backpacks but also introduces the new Maxi Monogram series, which reinvents and magnifies the Visetos motif in a bolder and more innovative way. The advertising blockbuster cleverly references MCM’s 1996 advertisement, which coincidentally also featured Cindy Crawford and was shot by the late Herb Ritts. This time, photographer Juergen Teller extends the visual narrative to all MCM bags, regardless of type or series, capturing the spirit of MCM transcending seasons, age, and gender through his artistic lens.

Cindy Crawford expressed her sentiment about the shoot, saying, “For me, this shoot brings back memories of my first collaboration with MCM back in the ’90s. I miss the time I shot with my dear friend Herb Ritts. MCM’s classic bags never go out of style.”

See also  Timeless classics will last forever, celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland, the opening of the Hangzhou Station of the Film Festival-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

MCM was born in Munich in the late 1970s and has since gained global recognition for its innovative spirit and breakthrough attitude. The brand embodies a rebellious nature, rejecting traditional norms and social rules in favor of creativity, imagination, and the pursuit of dreams. MCM has become synonymous with functional designs for emerging and influential travel enthusiasts who dare to express themselves.

Fabien Baron, the Creative Director of the campaign, expressed his excitement about collaborating with Cindy Crawford and Juergen Teller, stating, “It has been a privilege to capture the new zeitgeist with two excellent collaborators, Cindy and Juergen. Cindy Crawford is an old friend whom I have admired and enjoyed working with over the years. Her professionalism and dedication shine through in every project. Juergen Teller is a true artist, bringing a unique and innovative perspective to every shoot. Together, we have created a campaign that marks the beginning of a new era for MCM.”

Sabine Brunner, President and Brand Commercial Officer of MCM Global AG, emphasized the significance of the campaign in reshaping the brand’s image. MCM introduced its new brand direction at Milan Fashion Week earlier this year, and the collaboration with Cindy Crawford serves to define the brand’s heritage code. In the upcoming Spring Summer 2024 collection, MCM will launch a new lifestyle and ready-to-wear line, as well as highly creative leather goods and accessories. By exploring the brand’s history together with Cindy Crawford, MCM aims to underscore its established brand image while infusing it with vitality, youthfulness, and a vision for the future.

The new MCM autumn and winter advertising campaign featuring Cindy Crawford is set to captivate audiences worldwide with its blend of timeless elegance and innovative design.

You may also like

Circuit Circuit – Body Songs

Luis Miguel’s International Tour Soars with the Support...

Chao Hongji and JACQUES WEI redefine fashion boundaries...

BRUJERIA – Release video for second single

Emmy-Winning Actor Ron Cephas Jones, Known for ‘This...

This time the bear loses its hair and...

Actress Kim Nam-joo to Return to TV Screen...

Moon Coven – Sun King

Acclaimed Actress Ana María Arias Passes Away at...

Sgarbi: “No more directors of foreign museums”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy