MCM Launches 2023 Autumn/Winter Advertising Campaign with Cindy Crawford and Juergen Teller

MCM Launches New Autumn and Winter Advertising Campaign Featuring Cindy Crawford

MUNICH – On August 21, 2023, German luxury brand MCM announced the launch of its highly anticipated autumn and winter advertising campaign. The campaign is a tribute to the brand’s origin and legendary history while showcasing its iconic style. The commercial, starring renowned supermodel Cindy Crawford, was photographed by the talented Juergen Teller.

In collaboration with Fabien Baron, the legendary creative director of Baron & Baron, MCM’s new campaign aims to convey a positive and youthful atmosphere, as well as an uncompromising attitude towards life. The captivating visuals feature Cindy Crawford elegantly holding a Mode Travia series messenger bag, leaning on top of MCM’s iconic cognac leather bag. The Mode Travia bag, part of MCM’s luxury leather series, boasts a powerful silhouette created through modern tailoring. Its delicate leather adds a soft touch and provides inspiration for new styling ideas. Behind Cindy is the classic cognac-colored Viestos bag from MCM. Adorned with MCM’s iconic logo, the Viestos bag features laurel and diamond patterns, MCM letters, and the brand’s signature cognac color. It is available in various popular bag types, including backpacks, shopping bags, shoulder bags, Boston bags, messenger bags, and handbags.

The campaign not only pays homage to MCM’s rich heritage but also looks towards the future. The iconic Visetos pattern acts as a link connecting MCM’s past and present. The campaign showcases not only the classic backpacks but also introduces the new Maxi Monogram series, which reinvents and magnifies the Visetos motif in a bolder and more innovative way. The advertising blockbuster cleverly references MCM’s 1996 advertisement, which coincidentally also featured Cindy Crawford and was shot by the late Herb Ritts. This time, photographer Juergen Teller extends the visual narrative to all MCM bags, regardless of type or series, capturing the spirit of MCM transcending seasons, age, and gender through his artistic lens.

Cindy Crawford expressed her sentiment about the shoot, saying, “For me, this shoot brings back memories of my first collaboration with MCM back in the ’90s. I miss the time I shot with my dear friend Herb Ritts. MCM’s classic bags never go out of style.”

MCM was born in Munich in the late 1970s and has since gained global recognition for its innovative spirit and breakthrough attitude. The brand embodies a rebellious nature, rejecting traditional norms and social rules in favor of creativity, imagination, and the pursuit of dreams. MCM has become synonymous with functional designs for emerging and influential travel enthusiasts who dare to express themselves.

Fabien Baron, the Creative Director of the campaign, expressed his excitement about collaborating with Cindy Crawford and Juergen Teller, stating, “It has been a privilege to capture the new zeitgeist with two excellent collaborators, Cindy and Juergen. Cindy Crawford is an old friend whom I have admired and enjoyed working with over the years. Her professionalism and dedication shine through in every project. Juergen Teller is a true artist, bringing a unique and innovative perspective to every shoot. Together, we have created a campaign that marks the beginning of a new era for MCM.”

Sabine Brunner, President and Brand Commercial Officer of MCM Global AG, emphasized the significance of the campaign in reshaping the brand’s image. MCM introduced its new brand direction at Milan Fashion Week earlier this year, and the collaboration with Cindy Crawford serves to define the brand’s heritage code. In the upcoming Spring Summer 2024 collection, MCM will launch a new lifestyle and ready-to-wear line, as well as highly creative leather goods and accessories. By exploring the brand’s history together with Cindy Crawford, MCM aims to underscore its established brand image while infusing it with vitality, youthfulness, and a vision for the future.

The new MCM autumn and winter advertising campaign featuring Cindy Crawford is set to captivate audiences worldwide with its blend of timeless elegance and innovative design.