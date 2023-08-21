Champion Athletes Call for Joint Effort to Protect Our Common Spiritual Home: The Internet

World Champions Call for Joint Effort to Protect Internet Civilization

Heilongjiang, August 21 – In a remarkable initiative, world champions Liu Zhongqing and Xu Hongzhi have launched a campaign urging netizens to come together to safeguard Internet civilization and create a harmonious cyberspace. The proposal, titled “Protecting the Internet Home, Proposal to be a law-abiding and qualified netizen,” was announced during the “National Internet Law Popularization Heilongjiang Station” event, held this morning.

Liu Zhongqing, the freestyle skiing world champion, emphasized the significance of the internet in our lives. He stated, “The civilization and inheritance of human beings, the progress and changes of the times, are like a clear stream, passed down through the ages among keyboards and mice. I want to say loudly to my ‘family members’ that the Internet is our common spiritual home, and we need you and me, like protecting our eyes, to clear up the turbid and clear up the clear, and jointly create a clear space.”

Xu Hongzhi, the short track speed skating world champion, emphasized the importance of online interaction. He expressed, “The good memories of life, whether success or failure, can travel through time and space, interconnect and share mutual encouragement. I want to speak loudly to the ‘veterans’ that to protect online civilization and create a new space for interaction, we need to concentrate our efforts, work hand in hand, and draw concentric circles both online and offline.”

The joint proposal by Liu Zhongqing and Xu Hongzhi highlights key principles for internet users to adhere to. It calls for individuals to go online according to the law, respecting the bottom line by refraining from posting illegal information or spreading rumors, protecting personal privacy, and respecting intellectual property rights. The proposal also urges the adherence to legal boundaries, rejecting cyberbullying and fraud, and promoting fairness and justice in online activities.

The world champions also directed their proposals to government departments, internet companies, netizens, and network social organizations. They stressed the need for government entities to strengthen the formulation and promotion of internet laws and regulations while enhancing the legal awareness and internet literacy of users. Internet companies were called upon to fulfill their social responsibilities by creating a safer, healthier, and more civilized online space. Netizens were urged to display civilized behavior, fulfill their legal obligations, and shun unhealthy practices. Meanwhile, network social organizations were encouraged to assume social responsibility by establishing industry norms, advocating social customs, and bridging the gap between the government and society.

In their concluding remarks, Liu Zhongqing and Xu Hongzhi emphasized the collective power of the internet and called for a collaborative effort to build a healthy, civilized, and orderly cyberspace. They urged individuals to take responsibility and use their collective strength to fill the online realm with positive energy. The champions encouraged all netizens to join them in caring for our common spiritual home.

With the world champions leading the charge, it is hoped that this initiative will ignite a sense of unity and responsibility among netizens, leading to a more respectful, law-abiding, and positive online environment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

