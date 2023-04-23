MAGNUS ROSÉN BAND

It’s Time To Rock The World Again

(Hard Rock | Heavy Metal) Label: X-World / Sound Pollution

Format: (LP)

Release: 21.04.2023

A firework of diversity from my journey through music life from the 60’s until today. Prepare for a musical ride!

who the band HAMMER FALL between 1997 and 2007 or saw them live during this time, they can certainly still remember Magnus Rosén. That was the long-haired bassist who mostly bared his teeth and used his bass as a stabbing weapon towards the audience. Somehow like the brother of the Animal from the Muppet Show, only without drums, but with four strings. Haven’t heard much from him since then. He has been in a few bands like AVALANCHE, BLECKHORN or Tony Martin’s solo work to date. But now that it seems the time has come to rock the world again, there’s a reunion with his own band THE MAGNUS ROSÉN BANDwhich also features Tony Martin as a guest musician.

The album is dedicated to the music or bands that have most inspired Magnus. In the last three years, an album has emerged that consists of newly composed songs in which riffs, solos and moods from various bands have found their way and cover versions of the BEATLES, ROLLING STONES or ABBA.

Already in the rather jazzy bluesy opener you can hear the riff of JIMI HENDRIX’s “Purple Haze” and “Glitter And Blood” opens audibly with you SCORPIONS leaning riff (“Rock you Like a Hurricane”). Gary Moore’s “The Loner” also crept into what I consider to be the best song on the album “Dressed To Kill”. When Rosén isn’t paying homage to his favorite bands and musicians, he does it with covers. So you get a really good version of “Something” by the Beatles, others like “Street Fighting Man” by the ROLLING STONEs or Bill Wither’s “Ain’t No Sunshine When She’s Gone” are still reasonably good. He could have skipped ABBA’s “The Winner Takes It All”. He also pays tribute to the 10 years in HAMMERFALL with “Hearts On Fire”. Initially still very true to the original, this cover completely loses its power for me by the end.

Of course, a bass player shouldn’t be without a pure bass instrumental on his album and so the unspectacular “Terminator” is included. A track that you can skip without hesitation.

MAGNUS ROSÉN seems to have lost the wildness of days gone by in the last 16 years and unfortunately “It’s Time To Rock The World Again” reflects that throughout. After three years of development, I would have expected a lot more.

PS: The album is said to come with five bonus tracks, but I don’t have them. There will probably also be cover versions and one can only hope that there will be one or the other audible version among them.

Tracklist „It’s Time To Rock The World Again“:

1. The World And Times

2. Glitter And Blood

3. Something

4. Circus

5. Hearts On Fire (HAMMERFALL)

6. Terminator

7. Paperplane

8. Street Fighting Man (ROLLING STONES)

9. Sign Of The Time

10. The Winner Takes It All (ABBA)

11. Dressed To Kill

12. Ain‘t No Sunshine When She‘s Gone (BILL WITHERS)

Total playing time: 48:34

MAGNUS ROSÉN BAND – It’s Time To Rock The World Again LineUp: Zenny Gram (Vocals) Magnus Rosén (Bass) Raphael Mattos (Guitars) Mikael Erlandsson (Keys) Fabio Buitvidas (Drums) Guests: Chitral Somapala (Vocals) Tony Martin (Vocals) Elsa Lee Jones (Vocals) Jörgen Alnevall (Vocals) Ivan Martin’s (Vocals) Janne Schaffer (guitars) George Keczan (Keys) Jonas Hansson (Guitars) 6 … Buy on Amazon

