MAINS London Collaborates with Dover Street Market for Exclusive Streetwear Collection Debut at London Fashion Week

MAINS London, the streetwear brand headed by renowned British rapper Skepta, is set to make a splash at this year’s London Fashion Week. The brand will be unveiling a new series of clothing and accessories, marking their first-ever collection debut during the prestigious event.

One of the highlights from the collection is an exclusive co-branded T-shirt in collaboration with Dover Street Market. The shirt features a captivating pattern depicting a Greek sculpture squatting, with the letter “M” of the English alphabet printed on top. This unique collaboration aims to merge the rich culture of ancient Greece with modern streetwear fashion.

The collection also includes a stylishly stitched denim jacket, complete with asymmetrical pockets and upper chest perforations. This jacket is sure to turn heads with its cutting-edge design. Additionally, fashion enthusiasts can look forward to a co-branded cowboy hat, created alongside renowned hat brand New Era. Adorned with metal pins, this hat promises to add a touch of flair to any outfit.

Not just limited to apparel, the new series from MAINS London also features a range of diverse accessories. Rubber recorders, mobile phone card holders, and oval sunglasses inspired by the iconic 1970s fashion are all part of this exciting collection. These accessories, designed in collaboration with French designer Emmanuelle Khanh, offer customers a chance to elevate their style and make a bold fashion statement.

Fashion aficionados who are eager to get their hands on the latest MAINS London collection will have the opportunity to do so exclusively at Dover Street Market. The items will be available for purchase starting on September 17th, making it a highly anticipated release for fashion enthusiasts in London and beyond. Be sure to mark your calendar and stay tuned for further updates.

Whether you’re a fan of streetwear, a dedicated follower of Skepta’s music, or simply someone with a passion for fashion, the MAINS London collection for London Fashion Week is certainly worth keeping an eye on. This collaboration between talented creatives aims to blend cultures, push boundaries and offer a fresh perspective on contemporary fashion. Don’t miss this exciting debut – it’s bound to be a game-changer in the world of streetwear.

