Renovated Huanglong Sports Center Shines as Host Venue for Hangzhou Asian Games

Hangzhou’s Huanglong Sports Center Upgraded and Ready for Hangzhou Asian Games

Hangzhou’s Huanglong Sports Center, located on the bank of West Lake, has undergone a major upgrade and renovation in preparation for the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games. With a history of over 20 years, the sports complex will now host five competitions across three categories: football, gymnastics, and water polo.

The swimming and diving hall of Huanglong Sports Center, which resembles ripples caused by athletes entering the water, will be the venue for the water polo competition during the Asian Games. The hall features a standard swimming pool measuring 50 meters long and 25 meters wide. Starting from the second day of the games, water polo competitions will take place here daily. Interestingly, the swimming pool used for these intense competitions is an “assembled swimming pool” suspended in the air.

According to Pan Jiahua, Deputy Commander of Facilities of the Huanglong Sports Center Venue Group Operation Team, the assembled swimming pool has a hollow bottom and a strong steel frame support base to handle the weight of the water. This innovative design allows the swimming pool to be reused without damaging the venue facilities, improving overall venue utilization.

The swimming and diving hall covers an area of approximately 48,000 square meters and can accommodate over 2,300 spectators. It was officially opened in February 2018, with the competition swimming pool area also being used as a basketball court for public use. The flexibility of the venue’s design allows for future functional conversions and transformations.

One of the highlights of the Huanglong Sports Center is its 1,000-meter-long aerial track, which has become immensely popular among local citizens. The track, located on the outer ring of the stadium, includes two 1.2-meter-wide standard tracks, one fast and one slow, catering to runners and walkers alike. Since its opening in September last year, the track has attracted over 400,000 visitors, offering a stunning environment and beautiful scenery.

After a workout on the aerial track, visitors can check their movement data on smart displays next to the track. By swiping their face, they can access information such as their running speed, physical energy consumption, and even participate in rankings to earn medals.

The Huanglong Sports Center Stadium, which will host the Hangzhou Asian Games football competition, features the world‘s leading anchored turf system. This system combines natural turf with artificial grass fibers, making it stronger than ordinary turf and capable of withstanding the high-frequency football matches during the games.

The stadium also boasts two LED ring screens, with the upper screen measuring 590 meters long and the lower screen measuring 490 meters long. These screens greatly enhance the viewing experience, making the Huanglong Sports Center Stadium the most popular open stadium with double ring screens in China.

Close to the stadium is the gymnasium, capable of accommodating over 8,000 spectators, which will host competitions in competitive gymnastics, rhythmic gymnastics, and trampoline. The newly installed giant liftable screen can rise to 21 meters above the ground or drop to the ground for maintenance, providing an improved viewing experience for spectators throughout the venue.

After the conclusion of the Hangzhou Asian Games, the newly renovated and upgraded Huanglong Sports Center complex will remain open to the public. The facility offers 13 different sports, including basketball, swimming, and tennis, allowing the public to engage in daily sports activities. During peak periods, the center can accommodate an average of 6,200 people, fulfilling the requirements of professional events while also catering to the needs of national fitness.

The Huanglong Sports Center is set to shine as a top-notch venue during the Hangzhou Asian Games and will continue to serve the public long after the games are over.

(CCTV reporter: Wang Li, Guo Min, and Yu Chen)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

