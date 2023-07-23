Home » Man kills couple, returns to site and kills rescuer who attended victims in PR
The Military Police reported that the author of the shots invaded a property and killed the couple this Saturday (22)

SALVADOR, BA (UOL/FOLHAPRESS)

A man shot dead three people in São João do Ivaí (PR) on Saturday afternoon (22). Among the dead is the rescuer who went to the scene to provide care to the other two victims. The information is from the local broadcaster Catve, affiliated with TV Cultura.

Military Police reported that the author of the shots invaded a property and killed the couple this Saturday (22). Residents heard the gunshots and called an ambulance.

After the rescuer arrived to provide care to the victims shot, according to the investigation, the man would have returned to the scene and also shot at the health professional, who could not resist the injuries.

Civil Police investigate the case. The shooter has yet to be identified.

