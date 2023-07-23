Retrofit Deye inverters free of charge: Order relays from the manufacturer

Anyone who owns a balcony power plant with a Deye inverter currently has a problem. The Chinese manufacturer left out a safety-relevant relay during production. The affected inverters are now to be retrofitted. A corresponding email address has been published. There you can order the new accessories for free. I have already done that.

Retrofit Deye inverter

Certain Deye inverters lack a relay, which is mandatory in Germany in order to meet the VDE standard required for approval. This is not the case and, according to the Federal Network Agency, the operating permit for the inverters has therefore expired. But the Chinese Manufacturer offers a solution. With the SUN-MI-REALY-01, an upstream relay can be connected and the problem can be solved in this way. It looks like this:

This is what the relay looks like for retrofitting Deye inverters. (Image source: Deye)

You can now request exactly this relay from Deye. First of all, you have to have one Write an email to support@deye.solar. That’s exactly what I did. A few minutes later you will already receive one Reply with a link to this Google form (View Deye Google form). There you have to enter your personal data and upload information about the inverter as well as the dealer, the model you have, the quantity of relays you need, the serial number and the invoice.

Accordingly, the following models are named:

SUN-M80G3-EU-Q0 – SUN-800SUN-M70G3-EU-Q0 – SUN-700SUN-M60G3-EU-Q0 – SUN-600OTHER /ANDERE

So you have them Possibility to choose another model. Anyone who has the Deye SUN600G3-EU-230 or another model that is not listed must do the same. Because the new and old inverters have a different connection. The models named above have their own Deye connector, while the Deye SUN600G3-EU-230 uses the Betteri connector.

Die serial number from your inverter you will find on the inverter itself. But also on the packaging of the inverter. On the same sticker where you can find the QR code to connect to the app.

Once you have filled out everything and uploaded both the serial number as an image and the invoice as an image or PDF document, then your work is done for the time being. According to the mail from Deye all shipping take up to 45 days. A total of 400,000 inverters in Germany are said to be affected.

This is what you need to know about balcony power plants:

SUN-MI-REALY-01 requested

I have already applied for the SUN-MI-REALY-01 retrofit relay for my SUN-M80G3-EU-Q0 and will let you know what happens next.

Incidentally, the actual problem with the certificate is not out of the world. According to the Federal Network Agency, the verification process for the certificate must be run through again, otherwise network operators can refuse registration with and without the downstream relay. The next few days and weeks will show whether they do that, when someone wants to register a balcony power plant with a Deye inverter without a built-in relay and an invalid certificate.

