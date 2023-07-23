Gastritis: symptoms, causes and treatments for this inflammation of the stomach

Gastritis a problem not to be underestimated to prevent it from turning into something very serious: what are the symptoms

The gastritis is an inflammation of the stomach which can cause a number of unpleasant and annoying symptoms, which can prevent the smooth running of daily activities.

It can be acute and resolve quickly, or chronic and persist over time. In some cases, gastritis can progress to peptic ulcer disease or even stomach cancer. So it’s important to pay attention to the symptoms and report them to your doctor right away to find the right treatment. What are the signs to recognize?

Gastritis, what are the symptoms and the cure

Gastritis is often an underestimated problem like the symptoms that characterize it. It is often believed that these signals are caused simply by having eaten too much or drank a particular drink, thus postponing the real problem and risking worsening the consequences.

It is therefore important to know the signals that our body sends us as soon as possible. Here, but what is it typical symptoms and what are the causes of this problem common to millions of people around the world?

The most common symptoms of gastritis include:

abdominal pain, heartburn, nausea, vomiting, feeling full early, loss of appetite, blood in stools or vomit.

However, it is important to remember that these can vary from person to person and that some patients may have no obvious symptoms.

As for the causes that can lead to gastritis, there are several. One of the most common is theHelicobacter pylori bacterial infection, which can be transmitted through contaminated food or water. Other causes may include overuse of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs)such as ibuprofen and aspirin, lo stress and theanxietythe excess of alcohol o cigarette smokea unhealthy diet of uno imbalance in the production of stomach acid.

How gastritis is diagnosedyour doctor may request aendoscopy, which allows you to examine the inside of the stomach and take tissue samples to perform a biopsy. Also, blood tests may be done to check for infections or other possible causes.

The therapy and treatments to solve the problem of gastritis it must be evaluated by the doctor after understanding the cause. If Helicobacter pylori infection is diagnosed, antibiotics will be given to kill the bacterium. Additionally, medications may be prescribed to reduce the acid in the stomach and relieve symptoms such as pain and heartburn.

Of course it is important to make lifestyle and dietary changes to relieve the symptoms of gastritis. For example, it is advisable to avoid:

spicy, fatty, fried foods, alcohol, carbonated drinks, coffee,

This is because such foods and drinks can further irritate the stomach making the situation worse. It is better to opt for light and frequent mealsrich in:

fruits and vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, low-fat dairy products.

It is important to note that self-diagnosis and self-treatment of gastritis are not recommended, as they may make the problem worse or mask more serious causes than you think. Trusting your doctor is always the best choice.

