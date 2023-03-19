At Mangia Pizza in Amsterdam you can eat delicious pizzas. Even the pizza that won the NK Pizza Baking this year! We visited their first location on the Amstelveenseweg and tried their famous dishes. Recommended!

Mangia Pizza Amsterdam – Montanara Classic Fried Pizzas

Mangia Pizza di Antonio Cavoto: delicious Italian restaurant in Amsterdam!

For the tastiest Neapolitan pizzas in Amsterdam, you should definitely visit Mangia Pizza. Here Antonio Cavoto is at the oven: a creative pizza maker from San Marco dei Cavoti, a small town near Naples. He learned the tricks of the trade from his father Salvatore at an early age, worked in Italy in various pizzerias and came to the Netherlands in 2017 to work at Mangia Pizza, of which he is now a co-owner. You can taste his passion for the Neapolitan pizza in every bite: a real piece of Italy in Amsterdam!

Mangia Pizza Vondelpark

This time we are going to eat at Mangia Pizza on the Amstelveenseweg, near the Vondelpark. This is their first location, and it really is a cozy and cozy little restaurant. As soon as you enter you immediately see the large wood-fired pizza oven where all pizzas are freshly baked. The smell of crusty bread hits you immediately, really delicious! Here you can indulge yourself with the tastiest pizzas, but also antipasti, fresh salads and pastas are on the menu. Do you want your pizza cravings quiet in Amsterdam Center? Then you can go to the 2nd restaurant on the Vijzelgracht, or pick up a pizza slice at their location on the Zeedijk.

Fried Pizzas

As a starter, this time we will try a typical dish from Naples: pizze fritte! This is fried pizza dough, which gives you a beignet shape. The Montanara Classica Pizze Fritte is topped with delicious tomato sauce, Parmesan cheese and basil. But our absolute favorite is the Calzone Pizze Fritte. This contains buffalo ricotta and is super tasty because of the salami. No light starters, and therefore very suitable for sharing!

Mangia Pizza Amsterdam – Award winning pizza

Award winning pizza

Of course we also taste the prize-winning pizza, with which Mangia Pizza won the NK Pizza Baking 2023. Wow, and that sure is revolutionary pizza! A very crispy base, which after baking is topped with deliciously creamy buffalo stracciatella. It is served with anchovies, olive powder and pine nuts: a pizza with very subtle flavors and nice and light. Are you more in the mood for a winter pizza? Then definitely try the Pizza Tartufo! Wonderfully full truffle flavor and creamy mozzarella: perfect for this cold weather. After all these goodies we skip dessert this time, but we will definitely come back for the homemade tiramisu.

Eat Pizza

Restaurant Vondelpark: Amstelveenseweg 63, Amsterdam

Restaurant Centrum: Vijzelgracht 33, Amsterdam

Zeedijk Laboratory: Zeedijk 69A, Amsterdam

