The healthcare industry is one of the most important industries worldwide, with the goal of improving the well-being and health of the population. The healthcare industry in Germany is growing by 3.8 percent annually and is on an expansion course.

In recent years, however, healthcare has undergone major changes and modernization to meet the increasing demands of patients. “The German healthcare market stands out in particular with the development of medical technology with innovative high-tech products for both drugs and treatment methods,” explains Max Leber, Managing Director of PPE-Germany GmbH from Berlin. PPE-Germany GmbH is a German mask manufacturer for high-quality FFP2 masks.

Since 2020, PPE Germany has been producing protective equipment (PPE) made in Germany and certified by the European Union with the mission of protecting the health of people who have to work and live in complicated air conditions, for example due to viral contamination, hospital germs, bacterial contamination, dust, fibers ( e.g. mineral wool), industrial exhaust gases, fine dust, etc. “In 2020, the healthcare industry faced the challenge of having enough respiratory masks in stock for all sensitive areas,” says Max Leber, adding that masks have historically been heavily imported from Asia. With PPE Germany and local production in Germany, there are numerous advantages. The company puts special focus on improving the quality of the products. “But the independence of producing and purchasing the materials in Germany should not be underestimated, as this means that the entire vertical range of manufacture comes from a single source and disruptions in supply chains can be avoided,” explains Max Leber.

Nursing care is an economic factor in modern health care. By the end of 2019, there were 15,380 nursing homes and 14,688 outpatient nursing services in Germany, according to the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection. In 2021, nursing accounted for every fifth euro of gross value added in Germany with medical care. Max Leber points out that the rapid developments in outpatient care in recent years are not only due to the pandemic, but in particular to demographic change and the structural problems in the care system. Patient care plays a crucial role in recovery from illness and injury. “In order to improve the quality of care, the potential benefits of innovative and modern care technologies must be used and made visible,” Max Leber is convinced.

“Nursing 4.0 should create synergies for relief, job satisfaction for nursing staff and an increase in nursing quality,” Max Leber is convinced. An example of the modernization of healthcare care is the use of digital technologies. By using e-health systems, patient data can be recorded and exchanged faster and more efficiently. This facilitates the work of nursing staff and improves the coordination of care between different healthcare facilities.

Fortunately, the mask has not been mandatory in everyday life for a short time, but it is still useful in nursing and healthcare to protect yourself and others from infection. Mask wearers are tired of it because breathing is difficult, the mask doesn’t fit properly or triggers allergies. Numerous studies show that a well-fitting FFP2 mask has a risk of infection of well under one percent and thus offers effective protection. “PPE Germany took on these challenges, researched and tinkered until the Dodo Air Medical was developed,” says Max Leber. The Dodo Air Medical is considered a new innovation in healthcare, due to its higher filter performance of more than 97 percent, slightly higher than conventional FFP2 masks, but in particular due to the low breathing resistance and extremely comfortable wearing.

With the Dodo Air Medical, PPE Germany has succeeded in offering a wider range of personal protective equipment (PPE) used in healthcare to protect both employees and patients. Henrik Bierhorst, Quality Assurance Expert at PPE Germany, points out that during the development, the flat design was also considered for space-saving storage, as well as the shape of the front, which increases the shape stability of the mask, while the elastic ear loops ensure effortless Allow adjustment to face and head. The particularly high-performance filter layer not only enables guaranteed protection against harmful substances such as dust, smoke and aerosols, but also convinces with its low breathing resistance. Progress does not just mean using technologies in healthcare, but success also depends on the well-being of everyone involved, or to put it another way: “Only when the most vulnerable, weakest person benefits from it does development go in the right direction.”

