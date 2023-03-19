Duško Ivanovic had two complaints about his players after the victory in the ABA league against the Student center.

Source: YouTube/KK Crvena zvezda Meridianbet

Crvena zvezda returned to the winning streak, beating the Student Center in Belgrade (90:70). Facundo Field he was an unsolvable enigma (23, 7as, 5/9 for three), Stefan Marković he added 11 points, and again there were many three-point shots (13/36). After that match, Duško Ivanović had two complaints about his chosen ones.

He praised those who were on the field, with the absence of the injured Nemanja Nedović and Ognjen Dobrić. “We played a match against an extremely talented team that plays fast and modern basketball. We were good, if we didn’t have one drop in concentration on the part of some players and in certain moments the desire to play a little for the crowd, it would have been a complete game. Those two things spoiled it a bit. We fought, wanted, focused. In such a short period of time, I am satisfied. Thank you to our wonderful audience who came to support us. You should also come when the games are worse and when the game is worse, not only when they are big,” Ivanovic said.

His colleague Andrej Žakelj was not dissatisfied, he is convinced that the Montenegrin team will rise. “I congratulate Zvezda on the victory. As far as the game is concerned, the boys gave their best in this situation, and with the strength and concentration we can play against better players than us. Without three or four players in the rotation, it is difficult to recover when things go downhill. Some of the younger ones got a chance, I’m satisfied with the approach, we couldn’t match the jump in the contact game. The fatigue is great, we train hard, we are not even there for five on five in training. It is important that we fight, when the players return, it will be even better,” concluded Žakelj.