This weekend, the domestic film market has picked up, and many new films such as “Anti-Black Action”, “Book of Heaven”, “The Adventures of the Frog Prince 2”, “Cat and Dog Martial Arts”, and “Call Me Mr. Zheng” have been released. As of 5:00 pm on November 12, “Anti-Black Action” has received 30 million box office, and its market response and word of mouth are far ahead of many new films.

“Anti-Black Action” is directed by Lin Delu and features many stars. In addition to Zhou Yiwei, Qin Hailu, Zhang Zhilin, Wang Jinsong and Zeng Zhiwei, the main cast also includes Lv Liangwei, Wu Mengda, Wang Xun, Shao Bing, etc.

On February 27, 2021, Wu Mengda died of liver cancer, causing many netizens to mourn and remember. "Anti-Black Action" started on September 28, 2020, and was one of the last films that Wu Mengda starred in during his lifetime. According to public information, Wu Mengda's last film before his death was "Clash of the Sea", and there is no release information yet. As a movie about the anti-criminal theme, "Anti-Black Action" is based on a large number of real cases in the special fight against gangsterism and evil as the creative background, which truly reflects the arduousness and complexity of the special fight against gangsterism and evil. The strength and determination to severely punish the underworld forces. While demonstrating judicial fairness and justice, it is also a film work with legal popularization significance. The film uses individual cases as references and integrates multiple cases, and truly presents the investigation and handling process of key cases in the special fight against gangsters and evil, such as routine loans, violent collection, collusion between officials and businessmen, and the intervention of foreign forces. Inversion, the storylines are interlocked, which greatly improves the viewing experience of the movie, and at the same time fully demonstrates the hardships and difficulties of the public security and police in cracking down on illegal and criminal elements in the fight against gangsters and evil. It is worth mentioning that this film is another masterpiece created by director Lin Delu with the gold medal team after the film "Anti-Corruption Storm" series. With his wonderful narrative techniques and unique aesthetic style, he presents the audience with a real anti-black battle. Lin Delu said: "The biggest difference between this film and my previous works is that this time the crackdown is stronger, the case is more complex, the conflict is more intense, and the shooting is more difficult. I hope to use the film to pay tribute to the front-line anti-crime heroes."

