(Original title: Many places announced the orderly opening of theaters! The national business rate rebounded and “Avatar 2” became popular)

With the further adjustment and optimization of the recent epidemic prevention and control measures, movie theaters in many places have resumed business one after another. The operating rate of theaters across the country has recently begun to rebound significantly after falling below 40%.

According to data from Maoyan and Lighthouse platforms, on December 4, the country’s movie box office revenue was 28.33 million yuan. There were 5,822 operating theaters across the country that day, and the operating rate of theaters has gradually risen to about 47%.

Since October, the operating rate of theaters across the country has fluctuated and dropped. On November 29, the number of operating theaters across the country fell to 4,520, with an operating rate of only 36%, a new low this year.

In the past week, with the adjustment of epidemic prevention and control measures in various places, some cities have also included theaters in the list of places to resume business, and the operating rate of movie theaters across the country is picking up significantly.

In terms of provinces and cities, there are currently 7 provinces across the country with theater operating rates exceeding 70%, including Guangdong, Hainan, Zhejiang, Jiangsu, Anhui, Shanghai, and Guizhou. Among them, Zhejiang theaters have the highest operating rate, reaching 82%, with a total of 671 operating theaters.

Recently, Guangzhou, Zhengzhou, Shenyang and other cities have issued announcements to resume business activities in an orderly manner, and movie theaters will also open in an orderly manner on the basis of implementing various epidemic prevention and control measures.

For example, some theaters in Guangzhou reopened on December 1. According to the requirements, theaters need to strictly implement anti-epidemic measures such as scanning site codes, measuring body temperature, and checking health codes. And implement the health management system for employees, do a good job in employee health monitoring, thoroughly disinfect the business premises every day and maintain air circulation.

Maoyan Professional Edition data shows that as of December 3, 180 theaters in Guangzhou have opened, returning to the level of late October.

Zhengzhou lifted liquidity management on November 29, and movie theaters, libraries, gymnasiums, restaurants and other places were opened in an orderly manner, and peak shifting and current restrictions were strictly implemented. However, within a week, KTV, game halls, bathing and foot baths, etc. will not be open for the time being. As of December 4, a total of 42 theaters in Zhengzhou have resumed business.

Although theaters in some cities have reopened, local restrictions have been imposed. For example, Shenyang City adjusted the epidemic prevention and control measures in the nine districts of the city from 0:00 on December 1 to 24:00 on December 5. It mentioned that to resume business activities in an orderly manner, indoor scenic spots, theaters and other open places must check the nucleic acid certificate within 48 hours to reduce the gathering of people and strictly implement the requirement of limiting the flow of 50%.

In some cities, although the prevention and control measures have been adjusted and optimized, the opening of closed places such as theaters is still suspended.

On December 4, at the press conference of the Chongqing Municipal Government, Li Pan, deputy director of the Chongqing Municipal Health and Health Commission, introduced that the low-risk areas outside the high-risk areas and the normalized prevention and control areas in the central urban area should reduce gatherings and orderly flow, but Closed places such as chess and card rooms, movie theaters, indoor swimming pools, Internet cafes, and script killings will continue to be closed, and dine-in dining will be temporarily suspended.

According to the information of Maoyan Professional Edition, there are currently 17 cinemas operating in Chongqing, mainly distributed in Qijiang, Jiangjin, Rongchang, Yunyang and other places.

Many districts in Chengdu issued a notice on December 2 to orderly resume production and living order, but closed entertainment and sports venues such as escape rooms, script killings, video game centers, theaters, Internet cafes, and indoor stadiums are temporarily closed. However, the professional version of Maoyan shows that on December 4, the number of theaters operating in Chengdu increased by 68, and the operating rate has risen to 65.73%.

In December, the theaters are most concerned about the release of “Avatar: The Way of Water”. At present, it is only 11 days before the film is released in China, and the number of people who “want to watch” the film on the Maoyan platform has climbed to 1.2 million, far exceeding the 460,000 of “The Wandering Earth 2”. If the theater can resume business before the film is released, it is expected to ease the operating pressure brought about by the previous low box office.