Excitement Builds as New Costco Opens in Northern California Just Before Thanksgiving

The New Costco in Northern California Opens in Time for Thanksgiving

Northern California residents are celebrating the opening of a new Costco just in time for Thanksgiving. The retail chain has confirmed on its website that the new store, located near Marysville, will open its doors on November 22. This new warehouse, located at 1214 North Beale Road in Linda, just south of Marysville and just a stone’s throw from Highway 70, will feature services beyond traditional Costco shopping.

Notable features of this new facility include a tire center, hearing center, pharmacy, and gas station. The inclusion of a gas station will provide members with the added convenience of fueling up while making their bulk purchases. Although an opening date was originally set for October, the new warehouse experienced some delays in construction. However, November 22 will be the long-awaited day when members will be able to start shopping starting at 9 a.m.

For those who are not yet Costco members but want to take advantage of exclusive offers and services, the good news is that you will be able to get your membership before the store opens. Registration will be available from 10 am to 6 pm every day of the week. The opening of this new Costco in Linda, California will not only offer local residents access to quality, affordable products, but will also create jobs in the area. Opening the warehouse just before Thanksgiving will add a touch of festivity to the community, giving customers the opportunity to stock up on supplies for the holiday celebrations. Promising a wide range of products and services, this new Costco in Linda is poised to become a key destination for Northern California residents looking for deals and convenience, all under one roof.