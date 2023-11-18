Mexican National Team Faces Disciplinary Action After Aggressive Behavior Toward Referee Squad

The Mexican National Team Faces Controversy After Defeat Against Honduras

After suffering a 2-0 defeat against Honduras, the Mexican National Team found themselves at the center of controversy as they attacked the Costa Rican referee quartet that directed the match at the Chelato Uclés National Stadium in Tegucigalpa.

Following the match, the Aztec soccer players made angry complaints to the referees, with one player reportedly attacking the assistant referee Juan Carlos Mora in their frustration.

César Montes, a starter for the Mexican team who plays for Almería in the Spanish League, grabbed the lineman’s arm in a moment of aggression, which was captured on television broadcast. This act could potentially result in disciplinary action from Concacaf.

As a result, Montes could face a one-game suspension, putting the Mexican National Team at risk of losing their central defender for the return game against Honduras. The rematch is set to be played on Tuesday, November 21 at the Azteca Stadium, where Honduras currently holds a two-goal advantage.

This means that if Honduras scores a goal as a visitor, they will force the Mexican team to score four in order to advance. The winner of this key match will secure a spot in the Copa América 2024, adding even more pressure to the already tense situation.

