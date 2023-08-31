Manzanillo Orchestra Vocalist Brutally Attacked, Attacker Released: Outrage and Lack of Respect in Cuba’s Judicial System

Violent Attack on Cuban Orchestra Vocalist Raises Concerns About Justice System

The vocalist of the Original Manzanillo Orchestra, Katia Naranjo, was brutally attacked during a concert in Morón, Cuba. A man in the audience threw a bottle of rum at her, causing severe injuries to her face. In a Facebook post, the victim’s sister, Karelia Naranjo, expressed her indignation at the release of the attacker with only a precautionary measure by the police.

Karelia Naranjo revealed the details of her sister’s injuries, which included external stitch injuries to the upper lip and nostril, stitches inside the lip, a fracture of the septum, breakage and trauma to some teeth, as well as a strong blow and cut near the right eye. She criticized the decision to release the attacker based on the opinion that the damages caused were “slight” and due to his medical condition and homelessness.

The lack of respect and injustice demonstrated in this case has left Karelia Naranjo feeling powerless and outraged. She questioned what had to occur for the injuries to be considered serious enough for the attacker to be held accountable. She also raised concerns about the lack of respect for her sister, the orchestra, her mother, and women in the country.

The incident has highlighted the ongoing issue of crime and violence in Cuba, which has caused citizens to lose trust in the authorities. According to a recent survey conducted by the Cubadata project, citizens do not feel safe, and their trust in government authorities to provide security is low. The perception of security provided by the police is even lower, reflecting a lack of confidence in the ability of the police force to protect citizens and maintain order.

In closing, Karelia Naranjo thanked everyone who has shown concern for her sister’s condition and expressed gratitude to the medical professionals who have provided care during this difficult time. The incident serves as a wake-up call for the authorities to reevaluate their approach to justice and ensure the safety and well-being of the citizens.

