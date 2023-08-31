Cruz Azul Announces Ticket Prices for Clásico Joven Against Águilas del América at Azteca Stadium

Cruz Azul Aims for Full House at Azteca Stadium for Clásico Joven Clash Against América

After a resounding victory against Rayados, Cruz Azul is now hoping that their fans will show up in full force for their upcoming battle against América. The team has announced the prices of the tickets, mainly valued at 350 pesos, in a bid to attract a larger crowd for the match that could potentially thrust the celestial ones back into the qualifying picture.

For the eagerly anticipated Clásico Joven clash against the Azulcremas at the iconic Azteca Stadium, tickets in zones 400, 500, and 600 will be priced at 350 pesos. This move aims to make it more affordable for fans to attend the match, thereby increasing the chances of a sold-out event.

Previous duels in the Clásico Joven rivalry have featured ticket promotions, with prices as low as 100 pesos. This initiative was part of the celestial board’s efforts to bring the team closer to a wider audience. However, this time around, the minimum price has been set at 350 pesos to ensure a sustainable financial model for the club.

In the highly sought-after header 100 section, the cost of a ticket will be 500 pesos. From there, prices increase to 1500 pesos for premium seating options such as Palco Plus and Asiento Club, which offer some of the best views in the World Cup stadium.

Now the question remains, where can fans purchase tickets for this monumental clash? Starting from Wednesday, August 30, tickets went on sale at the box office and through the Ticketmaster ticket system. They will continue to be available for purchase on game day as well, limited to the supply. Ticket office hours are from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., providing fans with ample opportunity to secure their seats for this thrilling encounter.

Cruz Azul hopes that the combination of affordable ticket prices, availability, and the team’s recent success will result in a packed Azteca Stadium. A raucous and supportive crowd could be the catalyst needed to propel the celestial ones back into contention in the league standings. So mark your calendars and secure your tickets now for what promises to be an unforgettable Clásico Joven showdown between Cruz Azul and América.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

