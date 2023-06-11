Mar Lucas, Rusherking’s supposed girlfriend, is identical to La China Suárez

Rusherking broke up a few months ago Eugenia “La China” Suárez. Now the artist seems to have found love again.

The singer is traveling through Europe and in Spain he was very close to Mar Lucasa young influencer whom everyone called the Rusher’s supposed new girlfriend.

the young is dedicated to music and modeling but in social networks the attention was drawn resemblance of the instagramer with La China Suárez.

On your Instagram account He has more than 2 million followers. As soon as the name of the young woman came up, the networks burned down the similarities she has with the Argentine actress.

As detailed by TN on its website, Mar Lucas Villar is 20 years old and was born on September 9, 2002 in Sitges, a city near Barcelona, ​​where he currently resides. He travels often to Madrid for labor issues.

A video of Graciela Alfano drove La China Suárez crazy

China Suárez was left fascinated with a dance that Graciela Alfano shared on their social networks.

«Chronological age no longer defines us as people but our experiences”, Alfano had posted along with a video in which she is seen dancing.

«please what a woman«. La China Suárez commented in this sense.



