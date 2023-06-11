Gabe North Exchange Weekly Report: The number of listed companies on the North Exchange has reached 200, and the information on roads and bridges has passed the meeting

This week (June 5th to June 9th), the Beijing Stock Exchange added a new company: Yishi Precision. Up to now, the number of listed companies on the Beijing Stock Exchange has reached 200.

On the issue side, two companies including Tiangang shares completed their subscriptions this week. Audit side, road and bridge information meeting,Huayang RacingBoxun Biology will be held next week.

On the preparation side, the application materials of 4 companies including Anmeiqin and Wenchang Technology were accepted by the Beijing Stock Exchange, 4 companies including Hualian Medical passed the counseling acceptance, and Zhuhai Hongrui entered the counseling period.

Yishi Precision went public this week

The number of companies listed on the Beijing Stock Exchange has reached 200

On June 8, Yishi Precision successfully landed on the Beijing Stock Exchange, becoming the 200th listed company on the North Exchange.

According to the data, the core business of Yishi Precision is the research and development, production and sales of automotive precision metal parts.

In terms of performance, in 2022, Yishi Precision will achieve double growth in revenue and net profit. Among them, the operating income was 232 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 52.35%, and the net profit was 37.83 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 34.16%.

As of June 9, there are 18 companies that have passed the meeting and are waiting to be listed on the Beijing Stock Exchange. Among them, two companies including Tiangang shares completed their subscriptions this week, and the price-earnings ratio of the issue is between 15-16 times.

road and bridge information meeting

An Meiqin4 other companiesApplication materials are accepted

On the audit side, this week, the Listing Committee of the Beijing Stock Exchange held the 28th review meeting in 2023 on June 6, and the road and bridge information passed the meeting.

According to reports, the main business of Road and Bridge Information is to use artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, big data, cloud computing and other new generation information technologies to provide information products and solutions, operation and maintenance, operation and other services for the transportation field. According to the prospectus, the company has obtained 62 national patents, including 18 invention patents and 187 software copyrights. In 2022, the operating income will be 286 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 48.78%, and the net profit will be 36.66 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 41.26%.

Next week, the Listing Committee of the Beijing Stock Exchange will hold two deliberation meetings.

Among them, the 29th review meeting in 2023 will be held on June 13,Huayang Racingmeeting. The company has been engaged in the independent research and development, production and sales of non-road off-road vehicles, and is a “specialized, special and new” small and medium-sized enterprise and a high-tech enterprise in Zhejiang Province. In 2022, the company will achieve an operating income of 424 million yuan and a net profit of 66.13 million yuan.

The 30th review meeting in 2023 will be held on June 16, and Boxun Biology will attend the meeting. According to reports, the company is an enterprise specializing in the research and development, production, sales and service of laboratory equipment and life science instruments. Its products are widely used in Hengrui Medicine, Tsinghua University, Peking University, Kweichow Moutai, Mengniu, etc.

In addition, this week, the application materials of Anmeiqin, Hongzhong Pharmaceutical, Jintai Merrill Lynch, and Wenchang Technology were accepted by the Beijing Stock Exchange. The sponsors were Shenwan Hongyuan, Haitong Securities, Kaiyuan Securities, and China Merchants Securities; Hualian Medical and Kangya Pharmaceuticals 4 companies, Jin Zeli and Temei Co., Ltd., passed the counseling and acceptance; Zhuhai Hongrui entered the counseling period for listing on the Beijing Stock Exchange.

As of June 9, there were 10 companies waiting for approval, 66 companies whose application materials were accepted, and 372 companies in the counseling period.