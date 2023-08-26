MARC HUDSON – Starbound Stories

MARC HUDSON

(Power Metal | Melodic Metal)

Label: Napalm Records

Format: (LP)

Release: 25.08.2023

An outstanding musical adventure that balances power metal, video game soundtracks, Japanese music and even pop influences, recorded by virtuoso musicians!Napalm Records

Fast-paced Power Metal with a touch of Japanese, joy in video games, kitschy synths and pop melodies – does anyone here still think of DRAGONFORCE? Sure, it’s also the first solo album by MARC HUDSON, who has been with the dragons as a frontman for twelve years now and has sung in four of the eight previous albums. Since there hasn’t been any new material from the fastest Power Metal band in the world for four years now, it’s not so tragic that the likeable Brit and nerd oriented himself very much towards his regular band for his debut “Starbound Stories”.

An artwork emblazoned with a logo strongly reminiscent of the Final Fantasy series, the title “Starbound Stories” could also be on the front of a Japanese RPG classic of the 90s and suggest a bunch of guests from or at least with Japanese roots where the journey is going. But even if the closing “One More Sight Of The Sun With You” is fervently performed in Japanese and Ryoji Shinomoto of GYZE, who now call themselves RYUJIN, uses some traditional instruments from his homeland in the intro, the influences are still limited .

That’s why there’s primarily brisk, playful and highly melodic Power Metal in the spirit of dragon power, performed by Marc himself on vocals and guitar, keyboarder Shaz D., drummer Rich Smith and ex-DRAGONFORCE’ler Frédéric Leclercq. At the same time, Hudson puts in a lot of effort vocally, often scratching at the kitsch and letting off steam. Various keys and synths not only provide atmosphere and catchiness, but also underline his love for games, the riffs vary between fat power metal and pop-rock melodic metal and the ballads provide variety and breather. In “Swansong” the singer wants to deliver an anime soundtrack, while the fervently pre-singed “Stars” almost introduces itself as a Disney audition complete with violin. Instead, “Dracula X!”, in which Adrienne Cowan (SEVEN SPIRES, LIGHT & SHADES) gets involved, or “Freedom Heart”, which includes growls from Ryoji and a solo from Syu (GALNERYUS), all the more.

All in all, “Starbound Stories” is a successful album by MARC HUDSON, but in my opinion it doesn’t stand out enough from its regular band and unfortunately never really comes close to its quality. Nevertheless, this debut is a recommendation for fans of DRAGONFORCE, GLORYHAMMER and other representatives of fast Power Metal with highly melodic keys and a penchant for kitsch.

Tracklist „Starbound Stories“:

1. As The Twilight Met The Sea

2. Freedom Heart

3. Dracula X!

4. Stars

5. The Siren

6 . Astralive

7. Swansong

8. Call Of The Martyrs

9. Starbound Stories

10. One More Sight Of The Sun With You

Total playing time: 53:01

LineUp:
Marc Hudson (Vocals, Guitars)
Frédéric Leclercq (Bass, Guitars)
Shaz D. (Keys)
Rich Smith (Drums)
Guests:
Adrienne Cowan
Ryoji Shinomoto
Galen Stapley
Jacky Vincent 
Mia Asano
Syu
Stevie T.

